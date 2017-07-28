Indianapolis guard gets Illini offer

CHAMPAIGN — Aaron Henry's recruitment has hit an entirely different level this month. After receiving an offer from hometown Butler at the end of June, the Indianapolis native has hauled in a flurry in the past few weeks.

Among those new offers came one from Illinois on Friday afternoon.

Also offering the 6-foot-5 Class of 2018 wing this month were TCU, Ohio State, UConn, Indiana, Xavier, Nebraska and UMass. The high major offers this month were Henry’s first after receiving a dozen mid-major offers dating back as far as a Sept. 2015 offer from IUPUI.

The sudden uptick in Henry’s recruitment has come in tandem with a strong July on the grassroots circuit. He’s currently averaging 23.7 points, 10.7 rebounds. 3.7 assists and two blocks in three games for Team Harris at the adidas Summer Championships in Las Vegas.

Henry is a consensus three-star prospect. The rising senior at Ben Davis High School averaged a team-high 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 42 percent from three-point range last season in leading the Giants to their first state championship since 1996.