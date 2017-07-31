Big ten hoops opponents released

CHAMPAIGN — The first season of the Brad Underwood era at Illinois will see the rebuilt Illini play what's become a typical challenging Big Ten slate, including home-and-away series with rivals Michigan State and Indiana.

Illinois did, however, catch a couple breaks with every Big Ten opponent officially announced Monday morning. The Illini will play just once against Minnesota and Northwestern — two teams with nearly intact rosters returning from last year's NCAA tournament squads — and potential standings climbers Iowa and Penn State.

The full breakdown for 2017-18:

Home — Iowa, Maryland, Penn State, Purdue

Away — Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State

Home/Away — Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, Wisconsin