Illinois releases 2017-18 nonconference hoops schedule
CHAMPAIGN — The Brad Underwood era at Illinois will officially begin Nov. 10 when the Illini face Southern in their season opener at State Farm Center. It's one of six straight home games to start the 2017-18 season and nine total at State Farm Center in the nonconference portion of the schedule.
The top games remain those already previously announced, including the first game against DePaul in 60 years (Nov. 17), a Big Ten/ACC Challenge showdown at Wake Forest (Nov. 28), a trip to Las Vegas to play UNLV (Dec. 9) and the Braggin' Rights game (Dec. 23).
The full rundown:
Nov. 10 ... Southern ... State Farm Center
Nov. 12 ... Tennessee-Martin ... State Farm Center
Nov. 17 ... DePaul^ ... State Farm Center
Nov. 19 ... Marshall ... State Farm Center
Nov. 22 ... Augustana (Ill.) ... State Farm Center
Nov. 24 ... North Carolina Central ... State Farm Center
Nov. 28 ... Wake Forest* ... Winston Salem, N.C.
Dec. 6 ... Austin Peay ... State Farm Center
Dec. 9 ... UNLV ... Las Vegas
Dec. 13 ... Longwood ... State Farm Center
Dec. 16 ... New Mexcio State ... Chicago
Dec. 23 ... Missouri ... St. Louis
Dec. 30 ... Grand Canyon ... State Farm Center
^ — Gavitt Tipoff Games
* — Big Ten/ACC Challenge
