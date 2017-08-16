Breaking down the Illini's schedule
Wednesday marked the release of Illinois’ full 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down new Illini coach Brad Underwood’s first slate of games:
Nov. 10 vs. Southern* Last double-digit scorer left for Jaguars is Jared Sam
Nov. 12 vs. Tennessee-Martin* Transfer guard Kevin Little might end up leading scorer
Nov. 17 vs. DePaul^ Game against Blue Demons will be first for Illini since 1957
Nov. 19 vs. Marshall* Herd averaged 28 three-point attempts per game last year
Nov. 22 vs. Augustana (Ill.) Last year’s runner-ups could contend for D-III title
Nov. 24 vs. North Carolina Central* One rotation player returns from tourney team
Nov. 28 at Wake Forest# Demon Deacons had eight-win improvement last season
Dec. 1 at Northwestern Game will be played at Allstate Arena in Rosemont
Dec. 3 vs. Maryland Anthony Cowan, strong sophomore class anchors Terps’ rotation
Dec. 6 vs. Austin Peay Govs’ coach Matt Figger replaced Dave Loos after 27 seasons
Dec. 9 at UNLV Underwood had commitment from UNLV guard Amauri Hardy at OSU
Dec. 13 vs. Longwood Lancers finished last season on 16-game losing streak
Dec. 16 vs. New Mexico State& Lou Henson went 728-390 at Illinois and NMSU
Dec. 23 vs. Missouri% Tigers’ 2017 recruiting class now ranks fourth in country
Dec. 30 vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes play Louisville a week before facing Illini
Jan. 3 at Minnesota Gophers return almost all of last year’s NCAA tourney team
Jan. 6 at Michigan The 2016 trip to Ann Arbor wasn’t a close nine-point loss
Jan. 11 vs. Iowa Michael Finke averaged 14.5 ppg in ‘16-17 wins vs. Hawkeyes
Jan. 15 at Nebraska Glynn Watson (13 ppg) is Cornhuskers’ top returning scorer
Jan. 19 at Wisconsin Only returning starter for Badgers is Ethan Happ
Jan. 22 vs. Michigan State Spartans will start season a top five team
Jan. 24 vs. Indiana Hoosiers must replace Thomas Bryant and James Blackmon
Jan. 30 vs. Rutgers Corey Sanders has scored 56 points in two games vs. Illini
Feb. 4 at Ohio State Buckeyes have just 10 scholarship players on roster
Feb. 8 vs. Wisconsin Greg Gard is 42-18 (.700) in 1 1/2 seasons leading Badgers
Feb. 11 vs. Penn State Nittany Lions won by 13 last year at State Farm Center
Feb. 14 at Indiana Robert Johnson (12.8 ppg) is only returning double digit scorer
Feb. 17 vs. Nebraska Wastson, Isaiah Roby and Nana Akenten were N-G All-State
Feb. 20 at Michigan State Miles Bridges scored 21 points in ‘16-17 MSU loss at UI
Feb. 22 vs. Purdue One-time Illini target Nojel Eastern could be key for Purdue
Feb. 25 at Rutgers Losing in New Jersey to end ‘16-17 season burst NCAA bubble
* — Global Sports Invitational
^ — Gavitt Tipoff Games
# — Big Ten/ACC Challenge
& — Dynegy Shootout (Chicago)
% — Braggin’ Rights (St. Louis)
