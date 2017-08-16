Breaking down the Illini's schedule

Wednesday marked the release of Illinois’ full 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks down new Illini coach Brad Underwood’s first slate of games:

Nov. 10 vs. Southern* Last double-digit scorer left for Jaguars is Jared Sam

Nov. 12 vs. Tennessee-Martin* Transfer guard Kevin Little might end up leading scorer

Nov. 17 vs. DePaul^ Game against Blue Demons will be first for Illini since 1957

Nov. 19 vs. Marshall* Herd averaged 28 three-point attempts per game last year

Nov. 22 vs. Augustana (Ill.) Last year’s runner-ups could contend for D-III title

Nov. 24 vs. North Carolina Central* One rotation player returns from tourney team

Nov. 28 at Wake Forest# Demon Deacons had eight-win improvement last season

Dec. 1 at Northwestern Game will be played at Allstate Arena in Rosemont

Dec. 3 vs. Maryland Anthony Cowan, strong sophomore class anchors Terps’ rotation

Dec. 6 vs. Austin Peay Govs’ coach Matt Figger replaced Dave Loos after 27 seasons

Dec. 9 at UNLV Underwood had commitment from UNLV guard Amauri Hardy at OSU

Dec. 13 vs. Longwood Lancers finished last season on 16-game losing streak

Dec. 16 vs. New Mexico State& Lou Henson went 728-390 at Illinois and NMSU

Dec. 23 vs. Missouri% Tigers’ 2017 recruiting class now ranks fourth in country

Dec. 30 vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes play Louisville a week before facing Illini

Jan. 3 at Minnesota Gophers return almost all of last year’s NCAA tourney team

Jan. 6 at Michigan The 2016 trip to Ann Arbor wasn’t a close nine-point loss

Jan. 11 vs. Iowa Michael Finke averaged 14.5 ppg in ‘16-17 wins vs. Hawkeyes

Jan. 15 at Nebraska Glynn Watson (13 ppg) is Cornhuskers’ top returning scorer

Jan. 19 at Wisconsin Only returning starter for Badgers is Ethan Happ

Jan. 22 vs. Michigan State Spartans will start season a top five team

Jan. 24 vs. Indiana Hoosiers must replace Thomas Bryant and James Blackmon

Jan. 30 vs. Rutgers Corey Sanders has scored 56 points in two games vs. Illini

Feb. 4 at Ohio State Buckeyes have just 10 scholarship players on roster

Feb. 8 vs. Wisconsin Greg Gard is 42-18 (.700) in 1 1/2 seasons leading Badgers

Feb. 11 vs. Penn State Nittany Lions won by 13 last year at State Farm Center

Feb. 14 at Indiana Robert Johnson (12.8 ppg) is only returning double digit scorer

Feb. 17 vs. Nebraska Wastson, Isaiah Roby and Nana Akenten were N-G All-State

Feb. 20 at Michigan State Miles Bridges scored 21 points in ‘16-17 MSU loss at UI

Feb. 22 vs. Purdue One-time Illini target Nojel Eastern could be key for Purdue

Feb. 25 at Rutgers Losing in New Jersey to end ‘16-17 season burst NCAA bubble



* — Global Sports Invitational

^ — Gavitt Tipoff Games

# — Big Ten/ACC Challenge

& — Dynegy Shootout (Chicago)

% — Braggin’ Rights (St. Louis)