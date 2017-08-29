Brown hired as UIC assistant

CHICAGO — Dee Brown had an All-American career at Illinois. Won 114 games in four seasons. Helped guide Illinois to the 2005 NCAA tournament title game. Earned Sporting News Player of the Year honors that same season and the Bob Cousy Award in 2006 as the nation's best point guard.

Now Brown has his first college basketball coaching job. The former Illini standout was hired by Illinois-Chicago coach Steve McClain as an assistant Tuesday, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Brown was employed at Illinois following the end of his professional basketball career that stretched from 2006 to 2015. He returned to Champaign in the summer of 2015 and initially served as special assistant to then-athletic director Mike Thomas.

Brown transitioned to then basketball coach John Groce’s staff in April 2016 as director of player development and alumni relations. He resigned from that position in October of that year for personal reasons.