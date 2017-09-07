Time and broadcast info released for Illini basketball

The Illinois men's basketball season will begin Friday, Nov. 10, with a 7 p.m. game against Southern at State Farm Center. That game will stream online only at BTN Plus. Almost the entire slate of tipoff times and broadcast information for the 2017-18 season was released late Thursday morning.

Nov. 10 Southern Champaign 7 p.m. BTN Plus

Nov. 12 Tennessee Martin Champaign 6 p.m. ESPNU

Nov. 17 DePaul Champaign TBD TBD

Nov. 19 Marshall Champaign 4 p.m. BTN Plus

Nov. 22 Augustana (Ill.) Champaign 6 p.m. BTN Plus

Nov. 24 North Carolina Central Champaign 6:30 p.m. BTN Plus

Nov. 28 Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. TBD TBD

Dec. 1 Northwestern Rosemont 8 p.m. BTN

Dec. 3 Maryland Champaign 7 p.m. BTN

Dec. 6 Austin Peay Champaign 7 p.m. BTN

Dec. 9 UNLV Las Vegas TBD TBD

Dec. 13 Longwood Champaign 7 p.m. BTN

Dec. 16 New Mexico State Chicago 7 p.m. BTN

Dec. 23 Missouri St. Louis 7 p.m. ESPN2

Dec. 30 Grand Canyon Champaign 3 p.m. BTN Plus

Jan. 3 Minnesota Minneapolis 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 6 Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich. 11 a.m. BTN

Jan. 11 Iowa Champaign Champaign FS1

Jan. 15 Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 19 Wisconsin Madison, Wis. 8 p.m. FS1

Jan. 22 Michigan State Champaign 8 p.m. FS1

Jan. 24 Indiana Champaign 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 30 Rutgers Champaign 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 4 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 11 a.m. FS1

Feb. 8 Wisconsin Champaign 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 11 Penn State Champaign 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 14 Indiana Bloomington, Ind. 7:30 p.m. BTN

Feb. 18 Nebraska Champaign 2:30 p.m. BTN

Feb. 20 Michigan State East Lansing, Mich. 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 22 Purdue Champaign 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 25 Rutgers Piscataway, N.J. 2 p.m. BTN

