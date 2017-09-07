Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Thursday, September 7, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Car, school bus involved in Urbana accident

Time and broadcast info released for Illini basketball
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Time and broadcast info released for Illini basketball

Thu, 09/07/2017 - 12:46pm | Scott Richey

The Illinois men's basketball season will begin Friday, Nov. 10, with a 7 p.m. game against Southern at State Farm Center. That game will stream online only at BTN Plus. Almost the entire slate of tipoff times and broadcast information for the 2017-18 season was released late Thursday morning.

Nov. 10   Southern   Champaign   7 p.m.   BTN Plus
Nov. 12   Tennessee Martin   Champaign   6 p.m.   ESPNU
Nov. 17   DePaul   Champaign  TBD   TBD
Nov. 19   Marshall   Champaign   4 p.m.   BTN Plus
Nov. 22   Augustana (Ill.)   Champaign   6 p.m.   BTN Plus
Nov. 24   North Carolina Central   Champaign   6:30 p.m.   BTN Plus
Nov. 28   Wake Forest   Winston-Salem, N.C.   TBD   TBD
Dec. 1   Northwestern   Rosemont   8 p.m.   BTN
Dec. 3   Maryland   Champaign   7 p.m.   BTN
Dec. 6   Austin Peay   Champaign   7 p.m.   BTN
Dec. 9   UNLV   Las Vegas   TBD   TBD
Dec. 13   Longwood   Champaign   7 p.m.   BTN
Dec. 16   New Mexico State   Chicago   7 p.m.   BTN
Dec. 23   Missouri   St. Louis   7 p.m.   ESPN2
Dec. 30   Grand Canyon   Champaign   3 p.m.   BTN Plus
Jan. 3   Minnesota   Minneapolis   8 p.m.   BTN
Jan. 6   Michigan   Ann Arbor, Mich.   11 a.m.   BTN
Jan. 11   Iowa   Champaign   Champaign   FS1
Jan. 15   Nebraska   Lincoln, Neb.   8 p.m.   BTN
Jan. 19   Wisconsin   Madison, Wis.   8 p.m.   FS1
Jan. 22   Michigan State   Champaign   8 p.m.   FS1
Jan. 24   Indiana   Champaign   8 p.m. BTN
Jan. 30   Rutgers   Champaign   6 p.m.   BTN
Feb. 4   Ohio State   Columbus, Ohio   11 a.m.   FS1
Feb. 8   Wisconsin   Champaign   8 p.m.   BTN
Feb. 11   Penn State   Champaign   6 p.m.   BTN
Feb. 14   Indiana   Bloomington, Ind.   7:30 p.m.   BTN
Feb. 18   Nebraska   Champaign   2:30 p.m.   BTN
Feb. 20   Michigan State   East Lansing, Mich.   6 p.m.   ESPN/ESPN2
Feb. 22   Purdue   Champaign   6 p.m.   FS1
Feb. 25   Rutgers   Piscataway, N.J.   2 p.m.   BTN
 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments