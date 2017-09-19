Illinois offers 2019 point guard

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is in the midst of a crucial part of the 2018 recruiting cycle with official visits happening and decisions perhaps being made before November’s early signing period opens.

But that doesn’t mean the Illini aren’t making moves for 2019. They made another late Monday with an offer to four-star Bettendorf, Iowa, guard D.J. Carton.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Illinois pic.twitter.com/uvV7az9CUN — Dee Jay (@DJCarton) September 19, 2017

Carton, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard, was ranked the No. 37 player in the 2019 class in Scout’s latest top 100 released Tuesday. He comes in at No. 70 in the Rivals150.

Carton led Bettendorf to an 18-6 record last season as a sophomore, as the Bulldogs reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals. He was Bettendorf’s leading scorer at 10.5 points per game and also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

With the offer to Carton, Illinois is now recruiting nearly a dozen of the top 100 players in the 2019 class. Included in that group are fellow top 60 guards Jalen Lecque (Arden, N.C., via New York City) and Grant Sherfield (Arlington, Texas).

Carton holds other offers from Creighton, Iowa, IUPUI, Kansas State, Marquette, Nebraska, North Dakota, Northern Iowa and Wisconsin.