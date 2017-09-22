Another 2018 big man gets Illini offer

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is in the final stages of recruitment for a pair of big men targets in the Class of 2018. Both Colin Castleton and George Conditt could have made their college decision by the end of next month.

Utah native forward Bryan Penn-Johnson also holds an Illinois offer. So does Serbian big man and one-time Hartford commit Filip Petrusev, who’s playing his high school basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida.

Illinois added another possibility to the mix Friday with an offer to Lukas Kisunas, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Finkelstein. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Lithuanian out of Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., is a three-star prospect in the Class of 2018.

Kisunas started for Brewster Academy last season — his first with the team — and helped lead the Bobcats to an undefeated 33-0 season and the 2017 National Prep Championship. He played for Lithuania in the FIBA U18 European Championship this summer and averaged 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds, as Lithuania finished third.

Kisunas holds other offers from Boston College, Boston, UConn, Creighton, Dartmouth, Davidson, DePaul, Hofstra, UMass, Northeastern, Northwestern, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, Providence, Purdue

and Virginia.