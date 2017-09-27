Black, Finke will rep Illini at Big Ten Media Day
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois redshirt junior forwards Leron Black and Michael Finke will represent the Illini at Big Ten Media Days on Oct. 19 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Their selection isn't a surpise given their status as the longest-tenured players on the Illinois roster.
Black started 27 of 31 games last season for Illinois. The 6-foot-7 forward out of Memphis, Tenn., averaged 8.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game — both career highs.
Finke, a 6-10 forward, started eight games in 2016-17 but primarily backed up Black and now former Illini center Maverick Morgan. The Champaign native and Centennial grad averaged 6.9 points and 4.2 rebounds and shot a career best 41 percent from three-point range.
The other player representatives are as follows:
Indiana — Collin Hartman, Robert Johnson and Josh Newkirk
Iowa — Nicholas Baer, Jordan Bohannon, Tyler Cook and Dom Uhl
Maryland — Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter
Michigan — Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Duncan Robinson and Moritz Wagner
Michigan State — Miles Bridges and Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn
Minnesota — Reggie Lynch and Nate Mason
Nebraska — Evan Taylor and Glynn Watson Jr.
Northwestern — Scottie Lindsey and Bryant McIntosh
Ohio State — Jae'Sean Tate and Kam Williams
Penn State — Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens
Purdue — Vincent Edwards, Isaac Haas, Dakota Mathias and P.J. Thompson
Rutgers — Deshawn Freeman, Corey Sanders and Mike Williams
Wisconsin — Ethan Happ and D'Mitrik Trice
