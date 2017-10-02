LIVE! Conditt picks Iowa State

Illinois didn't get its first Class of 2018 commit Monday afternoon. Chicago Corliss forward George Conditt opted to commit to Iowa State instead of to the Illini or New Mexico, following in his father's footsteps. The elder George Conditt played football for the Cyclones. Conditt's decision leaves Illinois with a dwindling list of big man prospects in the 2018 class.

This week has the makings of a busy one for the future of the Illinois men's basketball program. Multiple Class of 2018 recruits targeted by the Illini are scheduled to make their college decisions this week. They'll either giving Brad Underwood's first full recruiting class its first members or send Illinois off in a different direction.

One decision has already been made. Lithuanian big man Lukas Kisunas, who attends Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, committed to UConn on Monday morning. That decision came after an official visit to Illinois this past weekend.

Up next? Chicago Corliss forward George Conditt. The 6-foot-10, three-star forward is scheduled to announce his commitment at 4 p.m., with Illinois, Iowa State and New Mexico his remaining finalists.

The Illini were Conditt's first high major offer in early June, but his profile raised considerably after a strong spring and summer. Seven other high major programs offered before he narrowed his decision down to three following official visits at all three campuses (the final one this past weekend in Albuquerque, N.M.).