Castleton opts for Wolverines, not Illini

CHAMPAIGN — The rumblings Monday about Colin Castleton leaning toward Michigan proved true Wednesday morning with the four-star Class of 2018 forward committing to the Wolverines instead of Illinois. The Florida native had narrowed his list to the two Big Ten programs late last month.

Castleton's commitment to Michigan marks the third miss for Illinois on 2018 big men this week. Lithuanian forward Lukas Kisunas (UConn) and Chicago Corliss forward George Conditt (Iowa State) announced their commitments Monday.

Illinois remains one of two Big Ten teams — Nebraska the other — without a commitment in the 2018 class. That could still change this week, however, with four-star Georgia wing Landers Nolley set to announce his decision Saturday. Nolley, who played at Curie in Chicago before moving to Georgia, is down to Illinois, Georgia, Virginia Tech and Georgia State.

The Illini also remain in the hunt for in-state prospects Ayo Dosunmu and Talen Horton-Tucker and reaffirmed an offer to Webster Groves (Mo.) point guard Courtney Ramey earlier this week. Ramey decommitted from Louisville after Rick Pitino was "effectively fired" following last week's corruption and bribery scandal that implicated the Cardinals.

Illinois' options to shore up their post depth with the Class of 2018, though, are limited. The Illini do remain involved with Wasatch Academy (Utah) 7-footer Bryan Penn-Johnson.