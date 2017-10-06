Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illini out of running for Nolley
Fri, 10/06/2017 - 9:25am | Scott Richey

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois had one final chance to finish this week on a recruiting strong note. After missing out on three Class of 2018 forwards early in the week, the Illini were still in the running for four-star Georgia prospect Landers Nolley.

Until Friday morning. Nolley, a 6-foot-7 wing who played his sophomore season at Curie in Chicago before moving to Georgia, narrowed his choices to Georgia and Virginia Tech. 

Nolley's almost final decision left Illinois 0 for 4 on 2018 targets this week after Lukas Kisunas (UConn), George Conditt (Iowa State) and Colin Castleton (Michigan) all committed elsewhere. That leaves the Illini in further pursuit of in-state targets like Morgan Park's Ayo Dosunmu, who will start an official visit at Illinois on Oct. 13, and Simeon's Talen Horton-Tucker.

 

Moonpie wrote 6 hours 1 min ago

And yet another one bites the dust! Just followng Coach Grimace's grand tradition of lousy recruiting.

PaxtonIllini wrote 5 hours 42 min ago

Do you just sit by your computer waiting for something bad to happen to Illinois so that you can blast them, Loren Tate or, of course, the "Sleepy Gazoo"?

Why don't you get out of your Mommy's basement and get a life!

illinifaningeorgia wrote 1 hour 2 min ago

Not an auspicious start to the Underwood Era. 

Hopefully that will change if and when he demostrates that his teams play an exciting uptempo style of ball this season.