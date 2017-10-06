Illini out of running for Nolley

CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois had one final chance to finish this week on a recruiting strong note. After missing out on three Class of 2018 forwards early in the week, the Illini were still in the running for four-star Georgia prospect Landers Nolley.

Until Friday morning. Nolley, a 6-foot-7 wing who played his sophomore season at Curie in Chicago before moving to Georgia, narrowed his choices to Georgia and Virginia Tech.

Nolley's almost final decision left Illinois 0 for 4 on 2018 targets this week after Lukas Kisunas (UConn), George Conditt (Iowa State) and Colin Castleton (Michigan) all committed elsewhere. That leaves the Illini in further pursuit of in-state targets like Morgan Park's Ayo Dosunmu, who will start an official visit at Illinois on Oct. 13, and Simeon's Talen Horton-Tucker.