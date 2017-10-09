Dosunmu down to two

This weekend was already shaping up to be one of great significance for the Illinois basketball program.

It took on added meaning after Sunday night.

Ayo Dosunmu, a five-star point guard from Chicago Morgan Park, narrowed his college choices down to two schools with a Twitter post, leaving Illinois and Wake Forest still in the running.

Dosunmu had already scheduled an official visit to Illinois for this upcoming weekend prior to his announcement on Sunday night.

Dosunmu heads into his senior season at Morgan Park as the front-runner for Mr. Basketball.

The 6-foot-5 Dosunmu averaged 22 points, nine assists and seven rebounds last season, helping Morgan Park win a Class 3A state championship.

Illinois currently doesn't have any commits in the 2018 class, with the early signing period running from Nov. 8 through Nov. 15.