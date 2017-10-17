Dosunmu's decision coming Thursday

CHICAGO — Morgan Park point guard Ayo Dosunmu will announce his college decision at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jordan Brand store in Chicago. The five-star Class of 2018 prospect has narrowed his options to Illinois and Wake Forest, and finished an official visit in Champaign this past weekend.

Dosunmu is one of the top 10 guards and top 30 prospects in the 2018 class, and he's ranked as high as No. 20 in the nation by Rivals. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 22 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds for Morgan Park in 2016-17, helping lead the Mustangs to the Class 3A state title.