Dosunmu's decision coming Thursday
CHICAGO — Morgan Park point guard Ayo Dosunmu will announce his college decision at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jordan Brand store in Chicago. The five-star Class of 2018 prospect has narrowed his options to Illinois and Wake Forest, and finished an official visit in Champaign this past weekend.
Dosunmu is one of the top 10 guards and top 30 prospects in the 2018 class, and he's ranked as high as No. 20 in the nation by Rivals. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 22 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds for Morgan Park in 2016-17, helping lead the Mustangs to the Class 3A state title.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.