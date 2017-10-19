More Big Ten games in the future

If Ayo Dosunmu commits to Illinois on Thursday night, the five-start point guard from Morgan Park will get to experience his first Big Ten season by playing 20 conference games.

The Big Ten announced Thursday morning that it is switching to a 20-game league schedule starting with the 2018-19 men's basketball season, with the women's basketball schedule moving up to 18 conference games starting next season also.

Big Ten men's basketball teams have an 18-game league slate this season, while women's programs in the Big Ten play 16 league games.

Under the new men's format, teams will play seven opponents twice and six teams once, with three of those single games taking placing at home and three happnening on the road.

Illinois is guaranteed to play Northwestern twice each season starting in 2018-19. That is one of three in-state rivalries (Indiana-Purdue and Michigan-Michigan State are the other two) the Big Ten is making sure meets twice each season.

Staying on the men's scheduling side, the new format will also include a regional component to increase the frequency of games among teams in similar areas, according to the Big Ten.

During the course of a six-year cycle, which would feature the opportunity for 12 games, in-state rivals will play each other 12 times, regional opponents will play 10 times and all other teams will play nine times.

The format changes for women's basketball teams in the Big Ten will allow programs to play five opponents twice and eight teams once (four home, four away) each season. Women's basketball in the Big Ten will follow the same model as their men counterparts with an emphasis on in-state rivalries and more games between regional opponents.