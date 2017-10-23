Horton-Tucker announcing commitment Thursday
CHAMPAIGN — Class of 2018 wing Talen Horton-Tucker will announce his college commitment at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Simeon Career Academy. The four-star wing narrowed his choices to three late Sunday night, with Illinois, Iowa State and Xavier still in the mix for the Class of 2018 prospect.
Horton-Tucker helped Simeon to a Class 4A state runner-up finish last season. The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 12.9 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wolverines and was a News-Gazette Special Mention 50 All-State selection.
Illinois already received one dose of good recruiting news, with five-star prospect Ayo Dosunmu committing Oct. 19. The Morgan Park point guard was the first 2018 commit for first-year Illinois coach Brad Underwood.
Iowa State has three commitments in the 2018 class, icluding Oshkosh (Wis.) wing Tyrese Haliburton, Hinsdale South wing Zion Griffin and Chicago Corliss forward George Conditt. Xavier has a single commitment in 2018 in Aurora (Colo.) Westlake wing Keonte Kennedy.
