UPDATE: Horton-Tucker picks Iowa State
CHICAGO — Illinois ended up in familiar recruiting territory Thursday night. Taking a circuitous route this time around, the Illini finished as the runner-up to another top 100 Chicago recruit.
Illinois missed out on one of the top players in the state when Simeon senior Talen Horton-Tucker committed to Iowa State over both Illinois and Xavier. That came after several days this week where the Illini were considered as clear leaders after hosting the 6-foot-5 wing on an official visit this past weekend.
It’s a recruiting miss for Illinois a week after first-year coach Brad Underwood landed a commitment from five-star Morgan Park point guard Ayo Dosunmu.
Reports of a fractured relationship between the Dosunmu and Horton-Tucker camps saw the heavy Illini lean in the No. 54 national prospect’s recruitment trend back to the Cyclones by his commitment announcement just after 6:30 p.m. at Simeon Career Academy.
Horton-Tucker was all in on Illinois on Thursday morning. By early afternoon his commitment was going elsewhere, with Illinois holding on to Dosunmu.
Horton-Tucker is the fourth commitment in the 2018 class for Steve Prohm and Iowa State and the third from the state of Illinois. He’ll join Hinsdale South wing Zion Griffin and Chicago Corliss big man George Conditt in Ames, Iowa, next season. The fourth member of the class is Oshkosh (Wis.) guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Horton-Tucker’s decision leaves Illinois with just Dosunmu’s commitment in the 2018 class and a pair of open scholarships. Adding a wing and a big man to address future depth concerns in the post remain the Illini’s recruiting priorities.
***
The crystal balls turned out cloudy.
After they trended in Illinois’ favor all week for Class of 2018 wing Talen Horton-Tucker, the four-star Simeon product opted to commit to Iowa State instead of the Illini or Xavier in a ceremony at Simeon Career Academy.
Horton-Tucker makes for a four-man class for Steven Prohm and the Cyclones with a heavy Illinois lean. The Simeon wing joins Hinsdale South’s Zion Griffin and Chicago Corliss’ George Conditt as part of Iowa State’s 2018 class that also includes Oshkosh (Wis.) guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Thursday’s decision leaves Illinois with two open scholarships for the 2018 class after securing a commitment from five-star Morgan Park guard Ayo Dosunmu a week ago. Adding a wing and another big man to address future depth concerns in the post remains the Illini’s recruiting priorities.
***
Talen Horton-Tucker is about 30 minutes away from announcing his college commitment in a day that has had more drama than expected.
After several days of his decision seeming to trend Illinois' direction, the tide shifted this afternoon. Horton-Tucker was, at a time, the next priority for the Illini after securing a commitment from five-star Morgan Park point guard Ayo Dosunmu a week ago.
It's unlikely now Illinois lands the top two players in the state in the 2018 class, who also happen to be two of the Chicago Public League's best. While Xavier is also still an option, the crystal balls have turned in Iowa State's favor this afternoon.
THT will not be sporting the Orange and Blue. SAD. This could have been 04/05 power perimeter again. Come on man! pic.twitter.com/64CKtNmYGv
— Deon Thomas (@deonthomas25) October 26, 2017
Folks IF the rumors are true it's a new low for our program. Ayo camp made BU choose between Ayo or THT.
The rumors ARE true according to these stories and sources:
https://www.suntimeshighschoolsports.com/2017/10/26/why-illinois-passed-...
https://www.thechampaignroom.com/2017/10/26/16555668/tal-horton-tucker-c...
Indications from tweets, fan forum's, etc, with what appear to be good sources is that the Ayo camp or handlers DEMANDED that Illinois rescind the offer to Talen Horton Tucker or Ayo would decommit. So sometime in the early afternoon Brad Underwood and Illinois PULLED a bona fide offer from Tucker at the 11th hour in order to keep Ayo.
If that's the case its a sad day when a players handlers be they the parents, AAU coaches, agents or whatever start to dictate terms to an athletic program especially when it comes to other players.
Some stories say that Tucker was very very disappointed and very sad in Illinois pulling the offer as he really connected with the staff and the campus last weekend and told the staff he would commit to Illinois during or just after his official visit.
More is coming out and hopefully the truth will come out. If BU and the university it turns out are being dictated terms by an AAU coach or a kids handler then it's a very sad day indeed to allow an institution of this stature bend to extortion to protect their own interests.
when noted recruiting sites nearly unanimously had him going to Illinois as of late this morning then suddenly all flipping to Iowa St. and not until 3 or 4 pm well something seems fishy.
Scott- Put your reporter hat on and figure this out. The Illini staff, namely Chin Coleman, screwed this up and the Illini had to rescind the offer because they capitulated to the Irving's wishes. THT was forced to choose ISU, he didn't shun UI, we shunned him. Sad day for Illini basketball We've sold our souls for a bite of the poison apple known as Mac Irvin Fire
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.