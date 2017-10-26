UPDATE: Horton-Tucker picks Iowa State

CHICAGO — Illinois ended up in familiar recruiting territory Thursday night. Taking a circuitous route this time around, the Illini finished as the runner-up to another top 100 Chicago recruit.

Illinois missed out on one of the top players in the state when Simeon senior Talen Horton-Tucker committed to Iowa State over both Illinois and Xavier. That came after several days this week where the Illini were considered as clear leaders after hosting the 6-foot-5 wing on an official visit this past weekend.

It’s a recruiting miss for Illinois a week after first-year coach Brad Underwood landed a commitment from five-star Morgan Park point guard Ayo Dosunmu.

Reports of a fractured relationship between the Dosunmu and Horton-Tucker camps saw the heavy Illini lean in the No. 54 national prospect’s recruitment trend back to the Cyclones by his commitment announcement just after 6:30 p.m. at Simeon Career Academy.

Horton-Tucker was all in on Illinois on Thursday morning. By early afternoon his commitment was going elsewhere, with Illinois holding on to Dosunmu.

Horton-Tucker is the fourth commitment in the 2018 class for Steve Prohm and Iowa State and the third from the state of Illinois. He’ll join Hinsdale South wing Zion Griffin and Chicago Corliss big man George Conditt in Ames, Iowa, next season. The fourth member of the class is Oshkosh (Wis.) guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Horton-Tucker’s decision leaves Illinois with just Dosunmu’s commitment in the 2018 class and a pair of open scholarships. Adding a wing and a big man to address future depth concerns in the post remain the Illini’s recruiting priorities.

