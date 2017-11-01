Blue Devils are No. 1
Duke enters the 2017-18 season ranked No. 1 in the country in the preseason Associated Press poll. It's the second straight season and ninth time overall Duke has held that distinction. Our college basketball writer and AP voter Scott Richey was one of 33 voters to put Duke at No. 1.
Preseason AP Top 25
1. Duke (33)
2. Michigan St. (13)
3. Arizona (18)
4. Kansas (1)
5. Kentucky
6. Villanova
7. Wichita St.
8. Florida
9. North Carolina
10. Southern Cal
11. West Virginia
12. Cincinnati
13. Miami
14. Notre Dame
15. Minnesota
16. Louisville
17. Xavier
18. Gonzaga
19. Northwestern
20. Purdue
21. UCLA
22. Saint Mary’s
23. Seton Hall
24. Baylor
25. Texas A&M
Others receiving votes: Alabama 86, Virginia 57, Rhode Island 49, TCU 46, Providence 34, Missouri 19, Virginia Tech 16, Wisconsin 14, Butler 13, Texas 10, Maryland 7, Oklahoma 7, Nevada 7, Michigan 6, Dayton 5, Middle Tennessee 4, Ball St. 4, SMU 3, Oakland 2, Oregon 2, South Carolina 1, Harvard 1, UCF 1.
Scott Richey's ballot
1. Duke
2. Michigan State
3. Arizona
4. Kentucky
5. Kansas
6. Southern California
7. Villanova
8. Wichita State
9. Florida
10. Miami
11. North Carolina
12. Notre Dame
13. Minnesota
14. Louisville
15. Xavier
16. Gonzaga
17. West Virginia
18. Saint Mary’s
19. Cincinnati
20. Seton Hall
21. UCLA
22. Texas A&M
23. Providence
24. Alabama
25. Northwestern
