Blue Devils are No. 1

Duke enters the 2017-18 season ranked No. 1 in the country in the preseason Associated Press poll. It's the second straight season and ninth time overall Duke has held that distinction. Our college basketball writer and AP voter Scott Richey was one of 33 voters to put Duke at No. 1.

Preseason AP Top 25

1. Duke (33)

2. Michigan St. (13)

3. Arizona (18)

4. Kansas (1)

5. Kentucky

6. Villanova

7. Wichita St.

8. Florida

9. North Carolina

10. Southern Cal

11. West Virginia

12. Cincinnati

13. Miami

14. Notre Dame

15. Minnesota

16. Louisville

17. Xavier

18. Gonzaga

19. Northwestern

20. Purdue

21. UCLA

22. Saint Mary’s

23. Seton Hall

24. Baylor

25. Texas A&M

Others receiving votes: Alabama 86, Virginia 57, Rhode Island 49, TCU 46, Providence 34, Missouri 19, Virginia Tech 16, Wisconsin 14, Butler 13, Texas 10, Maryland 7, Oklahoma 7, Nevada 7, Michigan 6, Dayton 5, Middle Tennessee 4, Ball St. 4, SMU 3, Oakland 2, Oregon 2, South Carolina 1, Harvard 1, UCF 1.

Scott Richey's ballot

1. Duke

2. Michigan State

3. Arizona

4. Kentucky

5. Kansas

6. Southern California

7. Villanova

8. Wichita State

9. Florida

10. Miami

11. North Carolina

12. Notre Dame

13. Minnesota

14. Louisville

15. Xavier

16. Gonzaga

17. West Virginia

18. Saint Mary’s

19. Cincinnati

20. Seton Hall

21. UCLA

22. Texas A&M

23. Providence

24. Alabama

25. Northwestern