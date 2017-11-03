LIVE! Eastern Illinois

Illinois at Eastern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Brad Underwood is going to treat tonight's charity exhibition like a true game for the Illini. At least somewhat.

"I’m more concerned with guys getting minutes and guys getting experience and knowing we’re going to play the freshmen," the first-year Illinois coach said. "You may see me work on some different lineups. That’s my plan going in.

"I had a couple lineups that I liked a lot in our last scrimmage. You may see us play a little smaller. You may see us play all the freshmen together. You’ll see some different things, but various parts of it I’m going to try to play more like a game and let these guys get a little feel for me on the sideline as well."

I'm willingly going to Charleston & West Lafayette in the same weekend, and now is when maybe I need to reevaluate some life choices — Sam LeRoy (@samleroy18) November 3, 2017

Let's get this out of the way first. It's nice to be home. Charleston was just that for five years — 3 1/2 as an Eastern Illinois student and the first step of my professional career that wound its way to Champaign in July 2014.

Now, worlds are colliding. Illinois and Eastern Illinois are an hour away from tipoff in their charity exhibition game. All the proceeds of a sold out Lantz Arena will be donated to the American Red Cross in support of disaster releif.

It's really a win-win scenario. Funds will be provided for a situation that needs them. And Illinois fans — plus yours truly — will get a chance to watch Brad Underwood's Illini for the first time in a live game situation. The "secret" scrimmages are over. It's go time for Illinois with the true start to the season just one week away.

What will this iteration of the Illinois basketball program really look like? How fast is Underwood's version of the "seven seconds or less" offense? How will the Illini freshmen fare in front of a crowd for the first time? Which ones will play the biggest roles?

Tonight's game may start to provide some answers. But with tipoff still an hour away, get caught up on the latest men's basketball coverage here at IlliniHQ.com. It's just the start of what will become a constant presence in our corner of the Internet this season:

