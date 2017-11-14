Illini offer 2018 center

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood wants to add a shooter and a big man in the Illini’s 2018 recruiting class after signing five-star Morgan Park point guard Ayo Dosunmu last week. The Illini targeted another big man prospect Tuesday, offering 6-foot-10 center Florent “Flo” Thamba.

Thamba, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, plays high school basketball at Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Va. He put up 20 points and 16 rebounds for Mountain Mission on Friday at the Phenom Showcase in Greensboro, N.C., and followed that Saturday with a 15-point, 10-rebound performance.

Thamba is a consensus three-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 25 center in the nation by 247Sports. At 6-10 and 230 pounds with an ability to run the floor, he fits the long, athletic big man prototype Underwood has shown he prefers.

Baylor also offered Thamba on Tuesday, pushing his total to 17 offers. He hols other offers from Charlotte, East Carolina, Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Florida, TCU, Towson, Tulsa, VCU, Virginia Tech, Wichita State and Xavier.