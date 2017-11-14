UPDATE: Illini offer pair of 2018 prospects

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois continued to restock its recruiting board Tuesday with a pair of new targets, offering 6-foot-10 center Florent “Flo” Thamba according to a Twitter post from his AAU program Team Loaded NC and 6-8 forward Maurice Calloo with Rivals' Corey Evans first reporting.

Thamba plays for Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Va. He put up 20 points and 16 rebounds for Mountain Mission on Friday at the Phenom Showcase in Greensboro, N.C., and followed that Saturday with a 15-point, 10-rebound performance.

Thamba is a consensus three-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 25 center in the nation by 247Sports. At 6-10 and 230 pounds with an ability to run the floor, he fits the long, athletic big man prototype Underwood has shown he prefers.

Baylor also offered Thamba on Tuesday, pushing his total number of offers to 17. He holds other offers from the likes of Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, TCU, VCU, Virginia Tech, Wichita State and Xavier.

Calloo is also a consensus three-star prospect, and at 6-8 and 210 pounds has substantial size on the wing. The Windsor, Ontario, Canada, native played last season at Huntington Prep before transferring to Oak Hill Academy — another prep power — for his final season. He holds other offers from Florida, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Providence and South Florida.