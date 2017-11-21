Missouri's Porter Jr. out for season

Video: Underwood: 'Excited for our growth today' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach Brad Underwood breaks down his team's 91-74 victory against Marshall on Sunday at State Farm Center. The win improved the Illini to 4-0 on the season.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The hype around this basketball season at Missouri reached unparalleled heights after first-year coach Cuonzo Martin was able to secure a commitment from five-star wing Michael Porter Jr. after hiring his father, Michael Porter Sr., on his first Tigers coaching staff.

Missouri will likely finish the season without the younger Porter after it was announced Tuesday afternoon the No. 1 prospect in the 2017 class would undergo back surgery that day. The microdisectomy of Porter's L3 and L4 spinal discs has a recovery time of three to four months, meaning a return this season is unexpected.

"Our top priority as a program is the well-being of our student-athletes, so Michael beginning this process to be 100 percent healthy is important to all of us," Martin said in a statement. "Our focus has been on Michael's well-being, just like every other player in our locker room. We will continue to work every day to build Mizzou Basketball into a program to be proud of. We're preparing now for a trip that is a tremendous opportunity. I'm excited to get after it in Orlando."

Porter played just 2 minutes in Missouri's season-opening win against Iowa State. Missouri will now rely more on his younger brother, Jontay Porter, who reclassified into the 2017 class and former Illinois signee Jeremiah Tilmon this season.

Illinois and Missouri will play on Dec. 23 in St. Louis for the annual Braggin' Rights game.