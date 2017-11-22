LIVE! Augustana

Illinois vs. Augustana — 6 p.m., BTN+

This is worth mentioning. Division II Chaminade just rolled California today in the Maui Invite, beating the Golden Bears by 24. The same Cal team that had a ranked Wichita State on the ropes in the second half a day ago (down 18) before ultimately losing to the Shockers.

So ... just because Augustana is a Division III team doesn't make them a pushover. Just be aware.

Also, be aware of the fact N-G photographer Stephen Haas could have some cool photos from tonight's game. Check out his setup in the tweet below.

****

Illinois vs. Augustana — 6 p.m., BTN+

Brad Underwood took issue with one thing — at least serious issue — from Illinois' Sunday win against Marshall. The first-year Illini coach said his team was active for 34 minutes against the Thundering Herd. That other six minutes? That's why he called a timeout late in the second half to, well, express his displeasure with his team.

"We’ve got to learn to finish," Underwood said. "We’ve got to learn to make free throws. And you’ve got to learn to play until the final horn. There’s no substitute for that.

"To not finish the game the right way? We take a lot of pride in working really hard in practice and being every day guys. It’s a winning mentality. I’m going to demand that, and I expect that. We don’t play according to the score in terms of our effort. Our effort has to be consistent every single minute of the game."

So look to see how Illinois plays tonight against Augustana. Will it be a full 40 minutes worth of effort?

****

OK, first of all ... is Thanksgiving Eve a thing? Because Illinois fans might get an early start to being thankful should the Illini handle their business against Division III Augustana.

Should the Vikings pull the upset of all upsets, well, there are still plenty of things to be thankful for other than basketball like family and friends. They're at the top of my list. But I'll spend by Thanksgiving Eve rigth there with you, as Illinois and Augustana tip off in an hour here at State Farm Center.

The Illini (4-0) have played more good basketball than bad in the first two weeks of the season. Still, first-year coach Brad Underwood sees plenty of room for improvement. Namely in incorporating more of his offensive and defensive systems. The more the Illini know, the better they can be on the court.

Maybe that happens tonight against Augustana. The Illinois coaches wouldn't mind. Tuesday's practice was spent on adding more wrinkles to the Illini offense — getting a step or two closer to being able to run the counters and reads to Underwood's scheme.

But first ... the Vikings. Yes, Illinois has the advantage in size and skill and athleticism. Yet overlooking Augustana — a team Underwood spoke highly of a day ago — isn't the path to take. Should Illinois win? Yes, but it could be an uglier kind of win if the Illini take the Vikings lightly.

Let's everyone just cross their fingers for fewer fouls called than in the last two Illinois games. Even a 6 p.m. tipoff won't help at least this media member with an early deadline on Thanksgiving Eve. In-game updates might be fewer and farther between, but plenty will be available postgame here at IlliniHQ.com and in Thursday's News-Gazette.

But until tipoff, catch up on all things Illini basketball this week:

— Connections with Augustana got game on schedule

— Post-practice video with Brad Underwood from Illinois' prep day

— Lineups, storylines and a pick from the beat writer

— Chat recap: Plenty of Illini hoops talk

— Kipper Nichols was key in Sunday's win against Marshall

— The Illini were dialed in when they beat the Herd