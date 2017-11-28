LIVE! Wake Forest (Illini lose 80-73)

What happened



Not enough shotmaking and too many turnovers — especially of the careless variety — proved Illinois’ undoing Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against Wake Forest as the Illini played their way out of the game and into their first loss.

What it means



The loss to the Demon Deacons might have been the first of the true struggles for Illinois this season, but it probably won’t be the last. This is a team that’s still learning a new system and not executing what it does know consistently.

What’s next



Believe it or not, Big Ten play starts Friday. Illinois (6-1) will open its conference slate with a return to Rosemont and Allstate Arena to face a Northwestern team that’s lost three of its last five games and stands 4-3 on the year after losing Tuesday at Georgia Tech.

Wake Forest 80, Illinois 73 — FINAL

Illinois and Wake Forest traded three-pointers down the final stretch, with the Illini cutting their deficit to three with less than three minutes to play. But the Demon Deacons were able to hit their free throws when Illinois was forced to foul, and the Illini ran out of made baskets.

The result was the team's first loss in the Brad Underwood era. His 6-1 group will take on Northwestern on Friday in the first Big Ten action of the young season.

Wake Forest 64, Illinois 59 — 6:46 left in 2nd half

Like Aaron Jordan earlier in the second half, Leron Black went on a mini run all by himself, too. He even hit a three-pointer, which has not been a significant part of his game this season. But it still wasn't enough for Illinois to pull ahead, and the Illini are starting to run out of time.

Wake Forest 56, Illinois 50 — 10:17 left in 2nd half

Aaron Jordan hit a pair of three-pointers — pushing his point total to 17 for the Illini — but that brief spark wasn't enough to completely turn the tide for Illinois. Wake Forest doesn't lead by much, but the Demon Deacons are leading as the Illini continue to struggle offensively and turn the ball over too much.

Wake Forest 35, Illinois 34 — Halftime

Before Kipper Nichols hit a three-pointer a few seconds before the halftime buzzer sounded, Wake Forest was riding a 13-2 run. The Demon Deacons were doing so despite not making a field goal for nearly 6 minutes. Persistent Illinois fouls and 14 of 18 free throw shooting by the Demon Deacons helped them take the halftime lead.

Illinois should be more than thankful to only trail by one point at the break. After starting the game 5 of 7 from three-point range, Nichols' make at the end of the half snapped a streak of nine misses from deep by the Illini.

Wake Forest is playing a lot of zone. Brad Underwood has typically liked what his offense has been able to do against zone defenses. But too many three-pointers, not enough effort getting the ball into the high post and not enough attacking the basket made Illinois entirely too one-dimensional offensively. It was three-pointers or bust, and for a large portion of the first half it was bust.

Halftime.

Illinois' worst shooting first half of the season and least free throws attempted in a half. Trails Wake Forest by one at the break.

Up and down half for the #Illini ... Please pump the breaks on the 3's and get to the basket.

Illinois 27, Wake Forest 22 — 7:51 left in 1st half

The Illini should probably be leading by more than five points. Considering they're shooting 52.6 percent from the field, getting more bench production and outrebounding Wake Forest 12-5 that seems pretty straightforward.

Here's why they're only up five, though. Six turnovers haven't helped Illinois' cause. Neither have eight fouls, which has the Demon Deacons in the bonus and headed to the free throw line (where they're 6 of 8 so far) after each successive foul.

Illinois 23, Wake Forest 16 — 11:33 left in 1st half

Time for a little good/bad ...

— Mark Alstork scored 8 straight points to open the game, making a pair of three-pointers in the process.

— Mark Alstork just airballed a three-pointer.

— The Illini are 5 of 7 from three-point range, with Mark Smith, Aaron Jordan and Kipper Nichols all hitting the only one they've attempted.

— Wake Forest has made both of the three-pointers it's attempted.

— OK ... this one's just bad. Illinois has six first half fouls so far. That in itself isn't super terrible. Not great, of course, but manageable. The fact that total includes two apiece for Michael Finke and Te'Jon Lucas is the issue.

Illinois at Wake Forest — 8 p.m., ESPNU

One last update before tip, which will actually be 8:05 p.m. (or 9:05 p.m. if, like me, you're in the EST). The late tip will mean fewer updates throughout the game, but you can follow me on Twitter (@srrichey) for more.

— Same starters tonight for the Illini: Te'Jon Lucas, Mark Smith, Mark Alstork, Leron Black and Michael Finke.

— Wake Forest going with Bryant Crawford, Mitchell Wilbekin, Chaundee Brown, Terrence Thompson and Doral Moore. That means Keyshawn Woods (the team's leading scorer) is coming off the bench again.

— The officials are again three guys (Ron Groover, Brian Dorsey and Tim Nestor) I don't think I've ever heard of, but considering this is the first college basketball game I've covered in the state of North Carolina, maybe they're East coast guys. Here's hoping they swallow their whistles and let the teams play more than Illinois has experienced a few games at home.

— Maybe the Wake Forest crowd is a late arriving bunch just like Illinois. Because with 11 minutes until tip, it's unbelievably empty right now at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Illinois at Wake Forest — 8 p.m., ESPNU

Effort is probably at the top of the list of things Brad Underwood will look for from his team tonight against Wake Forest. That's, honestly, probably always the case, but it will hold especially true after he felt like the Illini got outplayed and out-toughed by North Carolina Central on Friday.

Yes, Illinois won that game. No, it wasn't exactly pretty. Underwood pointed directly to N.C. Central holding the rebounding advantage as the clearest sign the Eagles worked harder.

"That was something we obviously weren’t very pleased about," Underwood said. "That being said, I thought we great leadership from Te’Jon (Lucas). I thought Michael Finke was tremendous. He’s playing at a very, very high clip.

"It forced us to have to execute, and I thought we did some really good things late. We were about 1.25 points per possession versus the zone in the second half. That’s good. We’ll take those numbers every single night."

So what does that mean for tonight's game against Wake Forest? The fact the Illini beat North Carolina Central meant they didn't crumble when they were struggling.

"Being down at half was good for us," Underwood said. "It was an opportunity to face a little bit of adversity in the locker room at halftime. ... We are turning teams over. We’re getting to the foul line. We’re shooting the three much better. Yet, I still think we have a ton of room to improve. We’re still not playing fast enough and not running hard enough. That’s something we’re working on every day in practice."

Illinois at Wake Forest — 8 p.m., ESPNU

Let's take a little advanced stats (somewhat) deep dive on tonight's game. Worth mentioning off the top? Wake Forest is a top 40 team in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Demon Deacons ability to not get their shots blocked (top 25 in the country) and efficiencty at the free throw line (top 30) fuels that.

That's where Illinois would like to be. Oklahoma State was the No. 1 team in the nation last season in adjusted offensive efficiency under Brad Underwood. The Illini rank 136th heading into tonight's game. They'd probably be ranked higher if all they did offensively against Augustana counted in the KenPom ratings. It doesn't.

There is one clear area where Illinois has the advantage on Wake Forest. The Illini rank in the top 20 in the country in defensive turnover percentage — as in, they force a lot of turnovers. The Demon Deacons turn it over a lot. Enough that they rank 211th in the country in offensive turnover percentage (turnovers divided by possessions).

In an entirely unrelated item, get as pumped as Aaron Jorday by listening to his pregame playlist. I actually know a few of the songs.

Illinois at Wake Forest — 8 p.m., ESPNU

In case you forgot (I'm sure you didn't), Illinois already has one win against Wake Forest this season. As in landing Morgan Park's Ayo Dosunmu. The five-star point guard was down to the Illini and Demon Deacons before committing to Illinois in October and signing earlier this month.

There was one guy in a Wake Forest jacket at Dosunmu's commitment announcement in downtown Chicago. I respect his ability to take a public beating like that.

****

Illinois at Wake Forest — 8 p.m., ESPNU

Illinois will play at least three freshmen tonight. Maybe four or five depending on how defending 7-foot-1, 280-pound Wake Forest center Doral Moore goes. Greg Eboigbodin and/or Matic Vesel might have to play if the other Illini bigs get into foul trouble.

Either way, it's the first road game for a pretty significant portion of the Illinois roster.

"I think there’s a mentality of ‘us against the world,'" Illini coach Brad Underwood said. "That’s literally what it is. In high school, you really don’t face that that often. You know if you’re better you’re going to win no matter where you play. Home courts are an advantage. We’ve had six at home — six we should have won, and we did. There’s a lot to learn form that, and there’s also a lot of room to grow on the road."

Illinois wearing its road blues tonight. Once again, that's probably the best look from the rebranding effort (at least IMO). #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 29, 2017

Illinois at Wake Forest — 8 p.m., ESPNU

Brad Underwood scheduled Illinois' exhibition game at Eastern Illinois for a reason. He didn't want to play in Champaign. Even if Illini fans outnumbered Panthers fans, the atmosphere — especially as EIU wrapped up its upset victory — trended more toward the typical "face a hostile crowd on the road" feeling.

"(Underwood) knew it would be a good test for us being that school’s in-state and that was kind of like their Super Bowl," Illinois redshirt sophomore Kipper Nichols said. "It was big for them. Obviously, no game is more important than another for us. The atmosphere and the crowd kind of made for a little adversity that tested us. I think that was good for us going into the season."

****

It's a busy week for Illinois basketball, so that means a busy week here at IlliniHQ.com. Tonight's LIVE! Report is one of three before week's end and the first on the road of the year. The Illini (6-0) will square off against Wake Forest (2-4) in about an hour in Winston-Salem, N.C., in this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

.@IlliniMBB fans don't need to be told, but the last time Wake Forest faced Illinois, it didn't go well for the Deacs.



They play Tuesday in the B1G/ACC Challenge for the first time since 2004: pic.twitter.com/ZMt7qlapZ2 — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) November 28, 2017

The last Challenge game between these two programs was a doozy. Wake Forest was ranked No. 1 in the country and boasted eventual NBA All-Star Chris Paul running the point. But the Dee and Deron Illini took them down in Champaign — part of their run to the NCAA championship game.

So what will tonight's rematch bring? It's the first time Illinois and Wake Forest have played since December 2004. Tonight's game is also the Illini's first on the road of the year after six straight games at home yielded six straight wins.

How Illinois' young team handles it will be something to keen an eye on tonight. Plus, everything is new for everybody under first-year coach Brad Underwood. The last time the Illini went on the road (a short trip south to Charleston) they came home with an unexpected loss to Eastern Illinois.

While you get ready for tipoff, be sure to get caught up on all things Illini basketball from the past few days:

