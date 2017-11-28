LIVE! Wake Forest

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tue, 11/28/2017 - 6:30pm | Scott Richey

It's a busy week for Illinois basketball, so that means a busy week here at IlliniHQ.com. Tonight's LIVE! Report is one of three before week's end and the first on the road of the year. The Illini (6-0) will square off against Wake Forest (2-4) in about an hour in Winston-Salem, N.C., in this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The last Challenge game between these two programs was a doozy. Wake Forest was ranked No. 1 in the country and boasted eventual NBA All-Star Chris Paul running the point. But the Dee and Deron Illini took them down in Champaign — part of their run to the NCAA championship game.

So what will tonight's rematch bring? It's the first time Illinois and Wake Forest have played since December 2004. Tonight's game is also the Illini's first on the road of the year after six straight games at home yielded six straight wins.

How Illinois' young team handles it will be something to keen an eye on tonight. Plus, everything is new for everybody under first-year coach Brad Underwood. The last time the Illini went on the road (a short trip south to Charleston) they came home with an unexpected loss to Eastern Illinois.

While you get ready for tipoff, be sure to get caught up on all things Illini basketball from the past few days:

