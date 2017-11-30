Big week continues for Illini
Illinois' first game away from State Farm Center ended in an 80-73 loss at Wake Forest. The Illini will be back on the road Friday to face Northwestern in Rosemont before returning to their friendly confines once dubbed "the spaceship on the prairie" on Sunday against Maryland.
After a 6-0 start in games Illinois should have won — and did — the uptick in competition continues through the end of the week.
How might the Illini bounce back after falling to the Demon Deacons? What's happened to Northwestern? Beat writer Scott Richey will answer all of your questions in his 3:30 p.m. chat as Illinois gets set to face the Wildcats and Terrapins. Submit them here.
