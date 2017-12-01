LIVE! Northwestern

Illinois at Northwestern — 8 p.m., BTN

I've seen some inquiring minds on Twitter wanting to know where Illinois' "score in 7 seconds or less" offense is. First, the Illini aren't going to score every possession within 7 seconds. That would be kind of tough. But second, it is possible. Just look to the start of Tuesday's game at Wake Forest.

Mark Alstork getting loose for eight early points (what ended up being his only points) and Mark Smith doing the same was what Brad Underwood is looking for from his offense.

"Mark (Alstork) took shots that were good," Underwood said. "That’s what this team can be offensively. ... There’s a reason they played zone. Mark Smith had a couple easy baskets and a clean look at a three. That’s a small dose of what scoring under 7 seconds can be like. We’ve got to find ways to keep tempo, keep pushing and not disrupting the flow of the game with, in my mind, a lot of senseless fouls."

Brad Underwood liked the way his team practiced Wednesday after losing its first game the day before at Wake Forest. His primary theme in discussions with the players? All the things they did to themselves in losing to the Demon Deacons.

Like two lazy turnovers on inbounds plays Wake Forest turned into five points. Or the 12 points the Demon Deacons scored on free throws on Illinois fouls in the backcourt — like 85 feet from the basket backcourt on occasion. Oh, and the 19 total turnovers the Illini committed.

"I talked to the team at length about self-inflicted things that hurt us in this ball game," Underwood said. "Those are things we can really control. ... A lot of teaching moments in that game."

It wasn't all bad, though.

"I liked our fight," Underwood said. "I liked our competitive spirit. I thought we held our composure when they made their run. I thought we got solid play with Michael saddled by foul trouble and kind of out of rhythm. He didn’t get a lot of clean looks.

"Michael had been playing at such a high clip. For him to have the night he had and to give ourselves a chance, I was pleased with what our bench did."

The LIVE! Report is on the road once again, although this trip wasn't nearly as long as Tuesday's to Winston-Salem, N.C. Just a quick jaunt north to Rosemont for Illinois' return to Allstate Arena — the site of one of the biggest games in program history.

There's not quite as much on the line tonight in Rosemont. This isn't the Elite Eight. These Illini aren't among the top teams in the country — Northwestern either. But it's still Illini-Wildcats and tonight's game is the Big Ten opener for both teams.

And it's still weird to ponder that, given that today is the first day of December and conference games aren't supposed to start this early. That's what you get when you compromise good sense for the New York market (which I still argue Rutgers doesn't deliver) and move the Big Ten tournament up a week to secure Madison Square Garden. Sorry, Jim Delany, but that's how a lot of people feel. At least this beat writer.

Speaking of, Scott Richey is back at the LIVE! Report helm for the second of three games this week for the Illini. It stands to be at least an interesting game. Illinois is coming off its first loss of the season against Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Northwestern — once ranked among the top 25 teams in the country (full disclosure, I was one of those voters that did so) — lost its third game of the season Tuesday at Georgia Tech. This week was certainly a challenge for the Big Ten. Not so much for the ACC.

