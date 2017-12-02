Mistakes, missed opportunities sink Illini

Other Related Content 'We're still grinding through'

ROSEMONT — Self-inflicted mistakes. Truly an aggravation for Illinois coach Brad Underwood this week concerning his team.

The Illini’s downfall Tuesday at Wake Forest reared its ugly head again in Friday night’s Big Ten opener against Northwestern. Too many turnovers — particularly the unforced kind — and another slog of a game riddled with foul calls sank the Illini for the second time in four days.

Northwestern ultimately did in overtime what Illinois couldn’t do at the end of regulation. The Wildcats coupled defensive stops at one end with points at the other, as two go-ahead free throws by Scottie Lindsey and two more of the insurance kind by Isiah Brown sealed a 72-68 Northwestern victory in front of 10,017 spectators at Allstate Arena.

“We might have set a Guinness Book of World Record for most travel calls tonight — and we’re traveling,” Underwood said. “We can’t have 11 of our turnovers from bigs. Those are self-inflicted. Those are mistakes that you can’t make. … Those are not Northwestern beating us. Those are our mistakes that allow them to have success.”

The little things didn’t get done against Northwestern. Underwood was frustrated with just six offensive rebounds for the Illini after they hauled in 19 against a significantly bigger Wake Forest team. He also took issue with just eight assists on 22 made shots.

What Underwood did like was Illinois’ defense. The Illini constantly hounded Northwestern point guard Bryant McIntosh, sending a series of defenders — led by Te’Jon Lucas — at the Wildcats’ scoring leader, who committed six turnovers and needed 14 shots to score his 14 points.

“That’s our game plan every game,” said Lucas, who scored a career high 14 points and was one of four Illini in double figures. “We want to pressure the ball and deny the wings. Whether it’s me, Da’Monte (Williams), Trent (Frazier) or Mark Smith, we all want to do the same thing. ... That’s what our identity is.”

That defense helped Illinois force four Northwestern turnovers in the final 2 1/2 minutes of regulation. But only missed shots followed at the offensive end, as the Illini couldn’t take advantage of the run of miscues by the Wildcats.

It ended in a missed opportunity to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss — the Illini’s first of the season — and open Big Ten play with a win.

“When conference starts, it’s more detailed,” graduate transfer guard Mark Alstork said. He also had 14 points for the Illini, with Leron Black (15 points) and Aaron Jordan (10) rounding out Illinois’ top scorers.

“Every possession matters,” Alstork continued. “With that being said, we can’t afford to have the travels and carries and bad shots down the stretch.”