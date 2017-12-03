LIVE! Maryland

Illinois vs. Maryland — 7 p.m., BTN

Brad Underwood had a lot of the same feelings after Friday night's loss to Northwestern that he did after Illinois lost at Wake Forest on Tuesday.

"Kind of the same thing after Wake, I think there’s a lot of teaching points to (Friday’s) game," the Illini coach said. "I was really, really pleased with our effort. I thought we played really hard. I thought we controlled the game kind of throughout yet still a little uncomfortable with our half court execution against man.

"I thought there was some unbelievable defensive sequences. I thought we did a great job of hounding (Northwestern guard Bryant) McIntosh. I think it was one of his top turnover games of his career. We’ve got to be better on the offensive end. You’re not going to win on the road with 19 turnovers, yet we found a way to stay in the game in a night we were 3 of 18 from (three-point range) and had 19 turnovers."

****

This week was an important one for Illinois. After six straight wins in six straight home games, the Illini were going to be tested more. On the road twice. Two Big Ten games split between a trip north to Northwestern and today's home game with Maryland.

So what have we learned about the Illini? Well, through two-thirds of this pivotal early week of the season, Illinois has gone from unbeaten to 6-2. No wins this week, with one more opportunity against the Terrapins.

Turnovers remain an issue — particularly the self-inflicted variety. Fouls, too, although the second half and overtime Friday against Northwestern was better than the three previous halves this week. And offensive execution in the halfcourt still leaves something to be desired.

So the Illini are a work in progress. I don't think they should be a surprise. Not with multiple freshmen playing or even the returning players all in new roles. That means there's room for improvement. What steps might Illinois make today against the Terps?

We'll find out starting in an hour. That's when Illinois and Maryland tip off on this Sunday evening. Until we get there, be sure to keep checking IlliniHQ.com for more courtside updates from your friendly neighborhood beat writer.

