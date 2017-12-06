Grades: Illini, D overall

Player of the game: Illinois forward Michael Finke

Finke didn't hit a single three-pointer and struggled at the free throw line — typically two warning signs to a down game — but the Illini redshirt junior still found a way to score a game-high 17 points and haul in eight rebounds.

Backcourt

Illinois: F

Austin Peay: F

It's been a rare occasion when Te'Jon Lucas and Trent Frazier have struggled at the same time, but that's what the Illini had to deal with from their lead guards against the Governors.

Frontcourt

Illinois: C-

Austin Peay: D+

The Illini bigs had as many turnover troubles as their guards, Finke's production and Leron Black putting up 16 points and four rebounds balanced out some of their mistakes.

Bench

Illinois: D-

Austin Peay: D-

Aaron Jordan had been the epitome of consistency off the bench for the Illini. "Had" is the operative word there. The junior guard missed all of his shots, including two three-pointers.

Overall

Illinois: D

Austin Peay: D-

Some combined totals for the Illini and Governors that defined the game: 49 combined turnovers and 46 fouls to go with both teams shooting worse than 20 percent from deep.