Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Loren Tate: Give Mark Smith time
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Loren Tate: Give Mark Smith time

Wed, 12/06/2017 - 9:42am | Jim Rossow

Loren Tate has seen it happen many times over in his 51 years on the Illini basketball beat: Freshmen need time to find their comfort level.

So don't panic because Mark Smith has hit a wall.

"Malcolm Hill averaged 4.4 (points) as a freshman," Tate says. "Kendall Gill averaged three points as a freshman, Luther Head was 4.5 as a freshman, Roger Powell 2.9 as a freshman ... freshmen always have these problems. It's nerves, it's the crowd, it's the speed-up of the game, it's opposing defenses: all these things are being thown at them."

Smith's situation is one of 10 Illini basketball topics touched on by Tate in his weekly podcast.

Tatelines: Unedited

Tatelines: 10 burning Illini basketball questions

Is Mark Smith in danger of losing his starting spot? Will Aaron Jordan ever miss? What will Ayo Dosunmu's role be next season? And can the Illini beat Missouri? 51-year columnist Loren Tate answers those questions and more in this week's podcast.

Listen to this podcast

 

 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments