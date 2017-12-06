Loren Tate: Give Mark Smith time
Loren Tate has seen it happen many times over in his 51 years on the Illini basketball beat: Freshmen need time to find their comfort level.
So don't panic because Mark Smith has hit a wall.
"Malcolm Hill averaged 4.4 (points) as a freshman," Tate says. "Kendall Gill averaged three points as a freshman, Luther Head was 4.5 as a freshman, Roger Powell 2.9 as a freshman ... freshmen always have these problems. It's nerves, it's the crowd, it's the speed-up of the game, it's opposing defenses: all these things are being thown at them."
Smith's situation is one of 10 Illini basketball topics touched on by Tate in his weekly podcast.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.