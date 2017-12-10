Grades: Illini earn C+

Player of the game

UNLV’s Jovan Mooring

Mooring did most of his first half damage at the free throw line, but the 6-foot-2 guard hit a pair of dagger three-pointers late in the second half to lock up game-high scoring honors with 27 points and help put Illinois way.

Backcourt

Illinois: C+

UNLV: A

The balance between Mark Smith and Trent Frazier both breaking out offensively and Mark Alstork playing an ineffective 11 minutes trends more toward the Illini freshmen guards.

Frontcourt

Illinois: C+

UNLV: B+

Illinois out-rebounded one of the best rebounding teams in the country and did it without Leron Black in the second half. Of course, UNLV’s Brandon McCoy was still tough to stop inside.

Bench

Illinois: A-

UNLV: B-

The Illini bench allowed for something Brad Underwood has been waiting to do. Running effective offense allowed the Illini coach to truly scheme for the first time all season.

Overall

Illinois: C+

UNLV: A-

How to account for 36 fouls. That’s the dilemma here because Illinois tying its program record for fouls committed was not ideal. Still, there were glimmers of what’s lying beneath the surface should Illinois stop fouling everyone all the time.