LIVE! UNLV

UNLV 71, Illinois 68 — 3:42 left in 2nd half

In reference to the first tweet posted here ... Mark Alstork just fouled out. He took one shot and missed it in 11 minutes of playing time. He had one rebound and one assist and committed two turnovers. Not a great night for the most veteran Illini.

Five Illinois players (Alstork, Finke, Lucas, Nichols and Jordan) have 4 fouls with 6:25 to play. #IlliniAfterDark — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 10, 2017

Illinois at FT line: 6-9

UNLV at FT line: 23-36#IlliniAfterDark — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 10, 2017

Mark Smith feeling it tonight. Just pulled up from 4 steps behind 3pt line and hit it. #IlliniAfterDark — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 10, 2017

****

Illinois 61, UNLV 60 — 7:54 left in 2nd half

Just think if Illinois hadn't missed half of the 24 layups its attempted tonight. Of course, UNLV has missed just as many shots from in close, so the game would probably be as close as it is right now with no "What ifs?" in play.

Illinois' two-man game is working against the Runnin' Rebels. They seem to lose the guard for a split second after the dribble handoff in the pinch post. That's given the Illini some driving lanes. But, as mentioned above, the finish isn't always there.

****

UNLV 48, Illinois 43 — 15:54 left in 2nd half

Let's run through some bad news briefly. One, Leron Black came out after the second half started with his left arm in a sling. He hurt his elbow during the first half and was clearly in pain. He's done for the night.

Two, Illinois has seven fouls so far in the second half. That means UNLV is in the bonus for the rest of the game and awfully close to being in the double bonus for a seriously long time.

Let's end on some good news for the Illini. Despite all of the above, they only trail by five points.

****

UNLV 45, Illinois 36 — Halftime

UNLV opened the game on a run, with Illinois not helping its own cause with some turnovers. Then the Illini — spurred on by freshman guard Trent Frazier — went on a run of their own to take the lead. Then UNLV answered, and that's where we stand at halftime. Momentum is trending the Runnin' Rebels' way.

Frazier leads the Illini with 12 points. UNLV has a pair of double-digit scorers in Brandon McCoy (15 points) and Jovan Mooring (14 points).

To social media!

Announcers saying foul discrepancy because UNLV is being aggressive... I think #illini have been pretty aggressive this game too, just not getting the calls — Mark Umbricht (@MarkUmbricht) December 10, 2017

Disappointed in how we finished the half. Lost intensity after taking the lead. #Illini — Kevin Johnson (@kdjohn34) December 10, 2017

Well there is no mediocre Illini team this year. There is the really good Illini, and the really bad Illini, and they just keep taking turns playing. (And both of them get called for fouls every time they breathe on an opponent.) — Justin Striebel (@jstriebel22) December 10, 2017

****

UNLV 35, Illinois 31 — 3:55 left in 1st half

Trent Frazier got Illinois back in this game. The freshman guard has hit a pair of three-pointers and leads the Illini with 12 points. His best stretch? Hitting a three, getting a steal and turning it into a layup at the other end. The only thing he didn't do was make the free throw after he was fouled.

Two free throws from Frazier actually gave Illinois the lead at 31-29, but UNLV has gone on a 6-0 run in the last 1:16 as the Illini haven't scored in the last 2:11 and have three turnovers in that stretch.

****

UNLV 23, Illinois 13 — 11:44 left in 1st half

Mark Alstork picked up two fouls before the first media timeout. Now, Te'Jon Lucas has joined him on the bench with two fouls of his own. That's two starters down for the Illini. With Lucas out, Trent Frazier is going to run the Illinois offense probably the rest of the first half. The freshman guard has made both of his shots and leads the Illini with five points.

****

UNLV 14, Illinois 4 — 16:00 left in 1st half

The game plan was to make Brandon McCoy work for his points. So far, the UNLV 7-footer hit a contested mid-range jumper, but he also dunked twice. Illinois is giving up lots of looks in the paint. Not ideal.

First two UNLV possessions? Dunk + layup. First two Illinois possessions? Turnovers. #IlliniAfterDark — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 10, 2017

Mark Alstork was going to be subbed out (three guys waiting to check in), but he picked up his 2nd foul before it could happen. UNLV up 12-2 with 16:59 left in 1st half. #IlliniAfterDark — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 10, 2017

****

Illinois at UNLV — 11 p.m., ESPN2

While UNLV's mascot is stroking three-pointers shooting around with what I assume are the ball kids, how about a look at Illinois Twitter to see how they're dealing with the 11 p.m. tipoff and #IlliniAfterDark (I'm trying to make this a thing).

The eyeroll was strong when I told my wife the #Illini game starts 11 pm tonight — Jeff Feyerer (@jeff_feyerer) December 10, 2017

It's 10:45 and I'm already fading. Not a good sign when the #Illini tip off in 15 minutes. — Alexander J. Orr (@theorryouknow) December 10, 2017

SNL starting before this #illini game. — Fake Lou Henson (@FakeLouHenson) December 10, 2017

Mmmmmm I might not make it tonight. Thank God for DVR. #amiright #Illini — Writing Illini (@WritingIlliniFS) December 10, 2017

Going to be a late one with tip off at 11pm but I will be up watching. #illini — Mitch Phillips (@Mitchphillips1) December 10, 2017

****

Illinois at UNLV — 11 p.m., ESPN2

The Illini are back to their "regular" starting lineup tonight against UNLV, as Brad Underwood is going with Te'Jon Lucas, Mark Smith, Mark Alstork, Leron Black and Michael Finke. Looks like Da'Monte Williams' start against Austin Peay was a spot thing. At least as far as tonight goes.

UNLV is countering with Jordan Johnson, Jovan Mooring, Kris Clyburn, Shakur Juiston and Brandon McCoy. The latter two are both averaging just more than 11 rebounds per game.

Here's a bit of a scouting report on the Runnin' Rebels via Underwood: "They like to play similar to us. They like to play with tempo, so our transition defense is going to have to be very, very good. We can’t let it be a free flow type game. We have to muck it up a little bit. They scare you on the glass, and they scare you at the point with their speed and their ability to be great in transition."

****

Illinois at UNLV — 11 p.m, ESPN2

If you missed the story that ran in today's News-Gazette about how Illinois is still trying to find its identity — especially the energy, effort, passion, etc., needed every game — you can check it out here.

Here's a little more from Illini coach Brad Underwood concerning the mental space his team might be occupying at the moment.

"We controlled the entire Northwestern game and lost," he said. "I think our guys felt OK about that. I wasn’t very happy. To not see the fight (against Austin Peay), I’ll be honest, I was scared to death. If that’s our team and we’re going to go do that again, oh my goodness. I hope they realize that’s a learning and teaching moment that we can’t show up and not be our best. We can play with anybody. We’ve got to find a way to win."

****

Illinois at UNLV — 11 p.m., ESPN2

Brandon McCoy. Remember that name. Odds are, you're probably going to hear it a lot tonight. If UNLV had a higher national profile, you'd probalby hear it a ton this season. But just wait for June. When McCoy gets drafted, you'll hear it plenty.

McCoy is the main challenge for the Illini tonight. The freshman 7-footer is averaging 20 and 12 so far this season. Only three other freshmen in the country are scoring more than he is.

"We’ve got to make things hard for him," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I always like meeting that challenge with effort. I think one of the real keys when you face tremendous interior play is you’ve got to have great perimeter defense. We can’t give him things easy because our guards are getting beat and forcing rotations and forcing our bigs to support help.

"His length and athleticism become a problem and opens things up for lobs. He needs to be blocked out. We need to understand as well that he’s a guy that scores points. He’s a good player. He’s going to get some. It can’t be because they’re easy or our mistakes. They have to be because he earned them."

****

Illinois at UNLV — 11 p.m, ESPN2

Seems like Illini fans traveled pretty well for tonight's game ...

****

Illinois at UNLV — 11 p.m., ESPN2

Brad Underwood called Wednesday's win against Austin Peay "interesting to say the least." Which Illini will show up tonight against the Runnin' Rebels? The ones that did about nothing right offensively early against Austin Peay or the ones that fought through those struggles and finished strong?

We'll see.

"Not to discredit anything Austin Peay did, but I think it was a little bit of a letdown for us coming off two conference games with tremendous emotion and seeing a team that plays just like you," Underwood said. "We obviously weren’t very sharp. It started with dribbling the ball off our foot the first play, but I am proud of our finish.

"We did some really good things down the stretch. I thought we were good enough defensively. It was good to see us get back on the offensive glass. That was impactful in the game, and our points off turnovers was also a positive and ultimately probably the difference in the game."

****

Hopefully you got a nap in because this is going to be a late one. Illinois and UNLV are an hour from tip at MGM Grand Garden Arena. That's just 9 p.m. here in Las Vegas. Late enough, but nothing like all the Illinois fans back in the Central time zone who won't see this game tip until 11 p.m.





#Illini at UNLV

11 pm CT

MGM Grand Garden Arena

ESPN2

https://t.co/qg9SCGXUS4 pic.twitter.com/R9ZscVIBCM — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 10, 2017

Illinois is coming off a win Wednesday against Austin Peay. In all honestly, the Illini played better in their three losses last week to Wake Forest, Northwestern and Maryland. Lots of turnovers against the Governors and not a lot of effective offense.

Illinois won't be able to make the same mistakes tonight against UNLV. The Runnin' Rebels present a tougher challenge. That's doubly true in 7-foot freshman Brandon McCoy, who might be playing himself into lottery pick status come June's NBA Draft.

More updates are coming before the game — plus during, of course — and then our online exclusive coverage of tonight's game. Until then, get caught up on all things Illinois hoops here at IlliniHQ.com

— Illini still forming identity

— Lineups, storylines and the beat writer's pick

— Just why is this game so late?