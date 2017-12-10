Quick take: Illinois drops another winnable game

What happened

Illinois had another winnable game within its grasp and failed to help its own cause to finish it off. The Illini truly have foul trouble through 10 games this season. It cost them dearly in an 89-82 loss to UNLV.

What it means

There’s a difference between a winnable game and a win. Given four opportunities to grab a top 100 win this season, Illinois is 0-4. The Illini have shown bits and pieces of what it takes to turn a winnable game into an actual game. Putting them all together is next.

What’s next

Also next, another midweek home game on Wednesday against a team that’s as close to a sure thing as can be. Longwood (3-6) has only beaten non-Division I teams so far this season. Avoiding any kind of emotional letdown after losing to UNLV will be key.