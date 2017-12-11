Black's status unclear for Wednesday's game

CHAMPAIGN — Leron Black’s status for Wednesday’s game against Longwood remains unclear.

Illinois was still waiting on official word on Black’s hyperextended left elbow as of Monday night, and Illini coach Brad Underwood said the hope was to know today if the redshirt junior forward will miss any more time after being injured in the first half of Saturday’s 89-82 loss to UNLV in Las Vegas.

“I wouldn’t want to speculate on anything at this point,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said during his radio show Monday night. “He was not in practice today.”

Black got his elbow wrapped after he was injured but couldn’t go in the second half against the Runnin’ Rebels.

“It’s kind of that funny bone area,” Underwood said. “He didn’t have much feeling. … I know when Leron says it’s painful and he can’t go it’s got to be something that’s hurting him pretty good.”

Black’s injury and foul trouble against UNLV had Illinois playing four-guard lineups late in the second half. Underwood tracks plus-minus and uses it as an effective tool to get what he believes is the best lineup on the court.

The small ball lineup against UNLV was the Illini’s best.

“We slid (Aaron Jordan) to the 4, and that team did a little work,” Underwood said. “That’s something we’ll have to continue to look at. I’m not afraid to play small. We did run really good halfcourt offense."