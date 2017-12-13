LIVE! Longwood

Illinois vs. Longwood — 7 p.m., BTN

No Kipper Nichols or Leron Black — as expected they were not involved in warmups after not practicing yesterady — means Illinois will have to make some lineup changes. Odds are, Aaron Jordan jumps into the starting lineup.

It could mean a start for Da'Monte Williams, with Mark Alstork sliding to the 4 instead of Jordan, but that would be counter to what Brad Underwood said earlier this week. Even after how well Williams and fellow freshmen guards Mark Smith and Trent Frazier played against UNLV.

"I feel comfortable with Da’Monte coming off the bench," Underwood said. "I kind of like that. I can’t say enough about all three of those freshmen — the way they played and in that environment. They were in the moment, and when you’re in the moment that’s special. They were playing. They weren’t thinking. They were reacting and anticipating.

"They’re doing it 10 games in their career. I’m starting to trust them. Trust is a wonderful thing for a coach. We’re going to have to get continued play from those guys at that level and beyond."

So what kind of challenge will Longwood present tonight at State Farm Center? The Lancers rely heavily on guards Isaiah Walton (18.9 ppg) and B.K. Ashe (14.7 ppg). A third guard, Charles Glover, averages 8.7 ppg. Illinois' guards will have to come ready with their best defense.

"We’ve got a Longwood team coming in that’s probably the counter to UNLV," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "UNLV’s front line was so big and so dominant. This is a team that has two guards that are very, very good.

"It’s a great challenge for our perimeter guys to continue to grow. We’ve got to figure out how to stop guards. Longwood’s got two of them. They’re well coached and they play hard. We’ll see a little man and zone. We’ll see press. We’ll have to handle that."

Welcome back to another LIVE! Report from State Farm Center. Illinois (7-4) is an hour away from tipoff against Longwood (3-6). The best part about that is that means the game will start and finish on the same day — as opposed to Saturday's game against UNLV.

It's been a rough stretch for the Illini with four losses in their last five games, but they should be able to get back in the win column tonight against Longwood.

The Lancers have yet to beat a Division I team this season. I don't foresee Illinois being the first, but the Illini will likely be without Leron Black and Kipper Nichols. Their smaller lineups have been effective in shorter stints. Just how effective it is when it's the main look will be revealed tonight.

Down Black and Nichols, Illinois could also turn to its freshmen bigs a little more. That could mean an uptick in minutes for Greg Eboigbodin and just playing time in general for Matic Vesel. The fact Longwood is more guard heavy itself, though, should mean a smaller lineup will be fine for the Illini.

