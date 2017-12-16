LIVE! New Mexico State

Illinois vs. New Mexico State — 7 p.m., BTN

Tipoff is apparently going to be more like 7:12 p.m. tonight for the Illini and Aggies. Not for any reason here in Chicago. In typical fashion — this season at least — the game before Illinois plays on BTN is going to go long.

The reason this time? Ohio State had to evacuate ValueCity Arena after the fire alarm went off because of a malfunctioning exhaust fan in the concessions area.

So it's time for a little more patience with tipoff now about 20 minutes away. That gives Illini fans more time to show up at least. Although it's beginning to look like another small crowd at the United Center.

Even so, Illinois likes playing in the city.

"We treat it as another home game," redshirt junior forward Michael Finke said.

"We’ve got a lot of fans in Chicago, of course," junior guard Aaron Jordan added. "Going up there and knowing I’m about to see all that orange and blue, it’s exciting."

Trent Frazier was the subject of the gameday feature in today's News-Gazette. There will be another note on the freshman guard in our coverage from Chicago. Plus, here's a little more of what Illini coach Brad Underwood had to say about the lefty out of Florida.

"His speed is unique," Underwood said. "I’m not saying he’s the fastest, but he is very, very fast with the basketball. He’s very good in the open court. As a lot of smaller players have figured out through the course of their life, he’s figured out how to get shots off around the rim. He puts up a very soft ball. It goes in and lays on the rim.

"He’s always been known as a really good shooter. That was the thing he was struggling with at early points in the season. Now that’s starting to go for him, so he again becomes a more difficult guard. He’s got a great change of pace, and he’s got great vision."

Great turnout of former #Illini for pregame reception for Lou & Mary Henson at @UnitedCenter.



Wish you could be here, Lou! pic.twitter.com/o87MhSEhNn — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 17, 2017

Illinois enters tonight's game coming off one of its biggest victories of the season. Throttling Longwood 92-45 was probably expected — the Lancers are still looking for their first win against another Division I program — but the Illini actually showed some good things offensively. Repeating them in a game against a better opponent is the next challenge.

"I think the Longwood game was good for us," Illinois redshirt junior forward Michael Finke said. "Offensive rebounding was a huge thing that we showed and showed what we’re capable of. We may not get 27 offensive boards every game, but just to show if we go every time we can get some back.

"I thought our assist-to-turnover ratio was really good. We really passed the ball and shared the ball well and made some shots, and that was even without Leron and Kip with rebounding and assists."

I watched Zach Lofton play multiple times at ISU during the 2013-14 season. Now, Lofton is about to lead New Mexico State against Illinois. It's his third team since leaving the Redbirds (with a brief stop at Minnesota and two years at Texas Southern).

Lofton leads the Aggies in scoring at 19.2 points per game and is also pulling down 4.7 rebounds per game.

"Zach’s a guy that can go get his own shot at any time," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He’s got good size. He’s very, very gifted with the basketball.

"He has a lot of what I call jerk in his game. He keeps you off balance with that. He’s a very hard guard. He’s a high 80 percent free throw shooter. When guys who are as gifted as him with the ball are that good a free throw shooter, they become difficult to guard."

The Illini are a 5 1/2- or 6-point favorite against the Aggies depending on your sports book of choice (given the assumption gambling is legal where you are, of course). There were plenty of games so far today that proved being the favorite isn't the same thing as actually getting the win.

A few games of note ...

— Clemson 71, No. 22 Florida 69

— Oklahoma 91, No. 3 Wichita State 83

— Rutgers 71, No. 15 Seton Hall 65

— Indiana 80, No. 18 Notre Dame 77

— Oklahoma State 71, No. 19 Florida State 70

And there's still four more ranked teams to play tonight.

A couple things of note to get us started tonight ...

— Both Leron Black and Kipper Nichols are dressed to play against the Aggies. Will they? That remains to be seen, but the fact they're in uniform is what I would call a pretty good sign they will.

— Illinois is wearing its regular home whites against NMSU. The Aggies are in black. As expected, as soon as I tweeted the uniform of the day, I got a reply from an Illini fan about how much they dislike the rebranded zig-zag heavy look Illinois now sports. I hear you, man. I hear you.

— Loren Tate is here tonight, too. He made a quick side trip to the pregame gathering for former Illinois and New Mexico State players. With no guest of honor given Lou Henson remaining in Champaign in the hospital, the crowd wasn't quite as big as expected. It was still early, though.

Another weekend, another LIVE! Report on the road. Tonight's Illinois-New Mexico State game marks the third of four weekend road trips for the Illini. The results so far? Losses to Northwestern and UNLV. Safe to assume Illinois is looking to put an end to that pattern against the Aggies.

Before we dive too deep into the LIVE! Report, a "Get well soon" is in order for former Illinois and New Mexico State coach Lou Henson. Tonight's game was scheduled in his honor, but the all-time winningest coach in both programs' histories is in the hospitbal back in Champaign-Urbana. It's a shame he won't be able to attend — especially given how excited he was for this game earlier in the week.

Lou Henson amassed 712 wins at Illinois (423) and New Mexico State (289) and took each program to the Final Four, #Illini in 1989 and Aggies in 1970.



Get well soon, Coach! pic.twitter.com/pa1iMuIldh — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) December 16, 2017

As for the game itself, this is only the beginnging of the "big boy games" Illinois coach Brad Underwood said his team will face between now and the end of the season.

New Mexico State is 8-2, and while the Aggies don't yet have a top 100 win they beat rivals New Mexico twice (for the first time since 2002-03) and Underwood considers them a real threat to get back in the NCAA tournament as the WAC reps.

Good guard play is the name of the game for New Mexico State (more on that later), but Illinois' guards have been playing pretty well of late. Should be an interesting matchup.

With tipoff an hour away, though, that leaves you time to catch up on all things Illini basketball here at IlliniHQ.com this week:

