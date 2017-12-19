Illini offer another 2019 wing

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois made a big push in the spring on recruits out of the Tri-State Area, leaning on assistant coach Orlando Antigua’s New York connections. Multiple offers went out to New York and New Jersey area prospects.

That push continues. Illinois continued adding to its 2019 recruiting board with an offer late Monday to Lester Quinones.

Blessed to receive an offer from Illinois #FightingIllini pic.twitter.com/jZRH9sIUVU — Lester Quinones (@Effort_les) December 18, 2017

Quinones is a New York native but currently plays for St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, N.J. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard is a three-star prospect per Rivals.

Quinones averaged 19.3 points per game at Upper Room Christian School last season before transferring to St. Benedict’s. He’s already had some monster games for the Gray Bees, putting up 38 points against Huntington Prep on Dec. 1 and scoring 24 points against Our Savior New America on Dec. 12.

Quinones played on the Under Armour circuit this past spring and summer for New Heights where he teamed up with eventual St. Benedict’s teammate Precious Achiuwa on the 16U squad. He averaged 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17 games. Quinones also holds offers from Georgetown, Minnesota, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, UMass and Western Kentucky.