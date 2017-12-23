LIVE! Braggin' Rights

Illinois 42, Missouri 22 — Halftime

There was really no questioning who was going to take Illinois' final shot of the first half. It was always going to be Trent Frazier. It might not have ended up a great look, but the freshman guard splashed the three-pointer right over the outstretched arm of Jeremiah Tilmon — the guy who could have been his teammate. Needless to say, Illini fans approved.

The first half truly couldn't have gone much better for Illinois. The Illini forced 16 Missouri turnovers and scored 21 points off them. Their defensive pressure gave the Tigers hits even if they weren't turning it over, as Missouri shot just 33.3 percent. Illinos, on the other hand, shot 50 percent.

The last second three-pointer gave Frazier 10 points for the half, getting him into double figures alongside Leron Black, who has a team-high 13 points. Missouri's Jordan Barnett put up the high mark for the half with 14 points.

Illinois 28, Missouri 16 — 3:53 left in 1st

Some questionable decision making by the youngest Illini let Missouri get back in this game. Mostly it came from guards Mark Smith (a couple times), Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams trying to go up against Missouri big men Jontay Porter and Jeremiah Tilmon with no accounting for the fact both guys are much bigger. The shots the Illini freshmen got? Not great ones.

Now, Leron Black? There's a guy that's figured out how to score against players 3 or 4 inches taller than he is. He's got a high release point and plenty of arc on his shots, and they go in. Black has nine points to lead the Illini. Smith, who has hit a pair of three-pointers tonight, has eight points.

Illinois 17, Missouri 5 — 11:51 left in 1st half

Perhaps you read it in today's News-Gazette, but Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he had 4 1/2 pages of defensive notes (all lapses and mistakes) from last Saturday's loss to New Mexico State that he shared with his team. The Illini were apparently listening.

While Mark Smith and Leron Black have hit three-pointers and Aaron Jordan found a cutting Da'Monte Williams for an easy layup, Illinois' defense has been the main story here through the first 8-plus minutes against Missouri. The Illini are on a 17-3 run over the last 6:24 mainly because they've forced eight turnovers and forced the Tigers into poor shots.

Illinois vs. Missouri — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Some news and notes as tipoff approaches ...

— This game is reportedly a sellout. Right now? The upper level looks just about full. The lower level is starting to fill up, but there are still plenty of fans not in their seats.

— Same starters for Illinois tonight as most of the rest of the season: Te'Jon Lucas, Mark Smith, Mark Alstork, Leron Black and Michael Finke.

— Missouri is countering with Blake Harris, Kassius Robertson, Jordan Barnett, Kevin Puryear and Jeremiah Tilmon. Per usual, Jontay Porter (perhaps the Tigers' best all around player) is coming off the bench.

— The fact Ted Valentine is on tonight's officiating crew did not make some Illinois fans that happy. Not fans of "TV Teddy" apparently.

Illinois vs. Missouri — 7 p.m., ESPN2

This is not the same Missouri team from the last couple seasons. Clearly. Most telling? The Tigers already have 10 wins after winning that many and only eight in the past two seasons, respectively, and with a number of the same players.

Kevin Puryear is back. So are guys like Jordan Barnett, Jordan Geist and Terrence Phillips. Of course, there has been an infusion of talent with the likes of Jontay Porter, Jeremiah Tilmon, Blake Harris and Kassius Robertson. Those are all guys Cuonzo Martin brought on board after he was hired.

"Cuonzo’s done a great job," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "The influx of talent there has been very solid. Getting Jontay Porter to come out of high school early, he’s a guy that’s a pro. And (Jeremiah) Tilmon, those two freshmen are both pros. ... They shoot close to half their shots from the three. They’re a very good three-point shooting team. They’re going to take a lot of them, yet you better account for them on the glass. They’re plus-10 on the glass and very typical of Cuonzo’s teams."

Illinois vs. Missouri — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Few rows away from Tilmon’s mom. Gonna feel bad booing her son. #illini — Fake Lou Henson (@FakeLouHenson) December 23, 2017

Illinois vs. Missouri — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Illinois has lost five of its last seven games. The only wins? Austin Peay and Longwood. There are only four teams in Division I considered worse than the latter. The five losses? All games Illinois was in position to win before, well, it didn't.

Redshirt junior forward Michael Finke said he hasn't seen that stretch of games affecting the Illini — particularly the freshmen — in a negative fashion.

"Honestly, I think them and everyone else is keeping their head up knowing we’re right there," Finke said. "We just have to keep playing and keep trusting the process. We feel really confident about where we’re at. We just have to keep working and finish out the games."

Finke also said no games between last Saturday's loss to New Mexico State and tonight's game against Missouri was helpful.

"We had two off days — Sunday and Monday — and then these past two days we’ve been doing workouts in the morning as a team and coming back in the afternoon for a full practice," he continued. "The past few days have really been all about us — watching a lot of film, just really developing what we can do better as a team. Cleaning up on the defensive end. Offensively, too."

Avoiding the type of slow start that has plagued the Illini this season against the Tigers is paramount.

"It just can’t happen where you dig yourself such a deep hole," Finke added. "We’ve proven we can be a second half team and come back from behind, but when you dig yourself that big of a hole it’s hard to come back and win it. Even when we take the lead, we’ve got to learn how to finish."

Illinois vs. Missouri — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Brad Underwood had plenty of things he didn't like about the last time Illinois played. A good majority of the mistakes Underwood saw came on the defensive end. The Illini have executed his defensive principles well at times this season. Last Saturday in Chicago against the Aggies wasn't one of those times.

"Quiet teams lose," Underwood said, repeating a line he said he's uttered thousands of times. "When you don’t communicate on the court, mistakes happen. The way we play it’s vital that you communicate, and mistakes happen when you don’t do that.

"For whatever reason the other night, that was part of what we didn’t do was talk and communicate. It led to a lot of breakdowns. Ball reversals were paramount. (The Aggies) did whatever they wanted. Good players can’t score if they can’t catch it. I don’t care who they are, yet (NMSU’s Zach Lofton) caught it wherever he wanted whenever he wanted."

The LIVE! Report is on the road for a fourth straight weekend as Illinois nears the end of its nonconference slate. This is the big one, though. Braggin' Rights are on the line here in St. Louis as Illinois (8-5) and Missouri (10-2) square off at Scottrade Center.

The last two Braggin' Rights games lacked the atmosphere typically associated with this game. Neither team was playing at a terribly high level those seasons — especially Missouri — and the crowd reflected that. As in, fewer and fewer fans have shown up for this game in successive years.

That changes tonight. This bout of Braggin' Rights is a sellout in St. Louis. First-year coaches Brad Underwood and Cuonzo Martin have brought life — and some talent — to their respective programs.

Underwood landed the 2017 Illinois Mr. Basketball in Mark Smith and this year's likely winner in Ayo Dosunmu. Martin hired Michael Porter Sr. and got both his sons even though Michael Porter Jr. has played just 2 minutes and is recovering from back surgery.

Tonight's matchup is an interesting one. Missouri has already won more games this season than it did all of last year. It's not a major stretch to think Illinois could be 13-0. The Illini have been in position to win each of the five games they've lost and then went down because of self-inflicted mistakes.

Mostly, though, tonight's matchup should actually be a fun basketball game. Half orange and blue. Half black and gold. Full to the rafters. It's what Braggin' Rights should be.

