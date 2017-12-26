Frazier rates Big Ten honor

Image Gallery: UI Men's Basketball: Braggin' Rights Game » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Illinois forward Michael Finke (43) walks off the court as Josh Whitman celebrates with players after 70-64 win in the Braggin' Rights basketball game at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017.

ROSEMONT — Trent Frazier’s superb debut in the Braggin’ Rights series wasn’t only noticed by Illinois fans.

The Illini point guard received Big Ten Freshman of the Week accolades on Tuesday, the Big Ten office announced, three days after the Florida native poured in a career-high 22 points during the Illini’s 70-64 win against Missouri in St. Louis.

Frazier keyed the win for the Illini (9-5) by going 10 of 11 at the free throw line, including four straight makes in the closing seconds to seal Illinois’ fifth consecutive win against its rival.

Frazier has scored in double figures in four consecutive games for Illinois — who host Grand Canyon at 3 p.m. on Saturday — and is averaging 17.8 points during the stretch.

Frazier earned the first Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor of his career and is the first Illini to do so since Jalen Coleman-Lands garnered the same recognition on Feb. 29, 2016.