Alstork's presence crucial in Illini win

CHAMPAIGN — Mark Alstork’s transfer to Illinois this offseason was a wild card for a team in need of experience and production on the wing.

The former Ball State and Wright State guard has been that through 15 games. Just not in the what might have been the expected ways.

Alstork made just one shot Saturday against Grand Canyon. He suffered from the same turnover trouble that plagued every member of the Illini backcourt. And he was still singled out by Brad Underwood as the reason the Illini topped the Antelopes 62-58 in front of 13,762 fans at State Farm Center.

Underwood put Illinois’ victory in its nonconference finale on his team’s rebounding and defense. That’s where Alstork produced the most, pulling down eight rebounds and playing lockdown defense on talented Grand Canyon guards — even if the rest of the Illini put him on an island defensively in the first 20 minutes.

“He didn’t have much help in the first half. We didn’t guard anybody,” Underwood said. “Mark’s defense in the second half was off the chart. He’s turned into an elite on ball defender. It allowed our other guys to get in line, and it disrupted their flow.”

Alstork hasn’t matched his scoring from his final two years at Wright State in Illinois’ first 15 games. After averaging 19 points per game last season for the Raiders, the 6-foot-5 guard has scored in double figures just four times this season, including a high of 17 points against both Southern and Maryland.

That has not diminished his importance to the Illini. His two made free throws with 6 seconds to play were as important as any for Illinois considering they sealed the four-point victory against the Antelopes.

“He did what a senior should do at the end of the game — demanded the ball be thrown to him on the baseline out and got fouled and stepped up and made his free throws,” Underwood said. “There’s a lot of ways to impact the game. It’s not his fault you guys all thought he should average 20 (points) a game. … I have all the confidence in the world in him offensively, but my confidence in him defensively is through the roof.

“Now I think he’s starting to see how he can impact the game defensively. His effort, his diving on the floor, (and) his going to chase balls on the glass is definitely having a huge impact on the basketball team.”

Illinois got its other necessary scoring elsewhere Saturday. Leron Black scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the first half to keep the Illini afloat offensively.

“Honestly, if it wasn’t for him in the first half, I don’t think we would have been in the game,” said freshman guard Trent Frazier, who got going in the second half and joined Black in double figures with 14 points. “He made a lot of tough shots and made a lot of great passes when he was getting doubled.”

It was another close game for Illinois. Another game decided in the final minutes. Most of all, it was a win. In the moment, that’s what mattered to Underwood.

“There’s some games that you’re just really, really happy to find a ‘W’ and this was one,” Underwood said. “I told our team I’m ecstatic because I’m not sure a couple week ago we’d have won this one. The process is so important to everything that we do, and there are nights it’s just really ugly.”

Black shared his coach’s take that the Illini might not have won this type of game earlier in the season. The fact of the matter is they didn’t, with five losses in a seven-game stretch where Illinois found ways to lose instead of win.

“That’s going to be the rest of the season probably,” Black said. “Conference play is tough. There’s not going to be many blowouts in conference play. It’s good we’ve got this experience and learned how to play in these tough situations at the end of games.”

The slow starts that have defined the first half of this season — in wins and losses — are less sustainable with Big Ten play resuming Wednesday at Minnesota.

“If I could figure it out, I’d figure it out,” Underwood said said. “It’s about a commitment to playing for each other. It’s about a commitment and a responsibility to your teammates. I’m frustrated with that sometimes.”