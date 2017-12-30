Illini grade vs. Grand Canyon: B

Player of the game

Illinois’ Leron Black

The Illini forward battled double teams and some foul trouble in the second half, but Illinois wouldn’t have been in any position to win the game if not for his first half effort when he was about the only effective player on the offensive end.

Backcourt

Illinois: C

Grand Canyon: D+

Big shots late by Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams certainly matter. But so do 20 turnovers — especially when 17 of them were committed by the Illini guards.

Frontcourt

Illinois: A-

Grand Canyon: B+

Black put up his first double-double of the season and fifth of his career with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds, but the Antelopes’ athletic bigs did give the Illini some trouble.

Bench

Illinois: B+

Grand Canyon: C

Brad Underwood’s reliance on his bench means the Illini will regularly hold the advantage in bench points. Frazier settling in during the second half, though, made a difference in the win.

Overall

Illinois: B

Grand Canyon: C

The Illini have both won and lost games with slow starts that end up being decided in the final few possessions. Sustainable when Big Ten play resumes? Probably not, but Saturday’s went in the win column.