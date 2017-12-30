LIVE! Grand Canyon

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois bounced back from another slow start and rallied in the second half for a 62-58 victory against Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center. The win improves the Illini to 10-5 with a victory in their nonconference finale.

Leron Black led Illinois with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Trent Frazier chipped in 14 points. Be sure to check out Sunday's News-Gazette and IlliniHQ.com for more from the Illini win.

****

Illinois 54, Grand Canyon 54 — 3:40 left in 2nd half

Well, this one could go either way. Something to be aware of, however, is the fact Leron Black (20 points and 10 rebounds) will play these last few minutes with four fouls. Needless to say, Illinois is better off with him on the court.

Leron Black has his first double-double of the season and the fifth of his career. — Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) December 30, 2017

****

Illinois 49, Grand Canyon 49 — 7:53 left in 2nd half

Illinois has 18 turnovers so far against Grand Canyon, and the Illini are only shooting 17 percent from three-point range. Add in the fact the Antelopes are in the bonus and only have two fouls themselves, and it's a wonder this game is tied.

The credit continues to go to Leron Black, who has a game high 18 points. Two big buckets from Trent Frazier (to get him to 11 points) helped, too — even though both were of the "No, no, no, yes" category of shots. They went in, though. That's what matters.

****

Grand Canyon 39, Illinois 36 — 16:00 left in 2nd half

A mix of good and bad for the Illini to start the second half. The good? Leron Black hit a three-pointer to get Illinois going offensively (now has 16 points) and bot Mark Smith and Mark Alstork made strong dribble drives and — more importantly — finished at the rim. The Illini could use more of that. Anything resembling a working offense would actually be an improvement from the first half.

But the bad? Two more turnovers in the first 4 minutes to push Illinois' total for the game to 13. That's just two fewer turnovers than the Illini have made shots.

****

Grand Canyon 32, Illinois 27 — Halftime

What's there to say about this less than ideal half for the Illini? Leron Black is the lone bright spot with 13 points and seven rebounds. Otherwise, Illinois is struggling at both ends.

Let's just take it to social media. The displeasure has to be strong there.

What a pathetic half of basketball for the Illini. Nothing against the Lopes who are a good team, but they have no business hanging around with Illinois. Too many TO's & too many hero shots from Trent Frazier. #passtheball — Alex Pellmann (@Pellmann_Birds4) December 30, 2017

Hide the trash cans. #Illini — Chad Barringer (@ChadABarringer) December 30, 2017

This game needs frisbee dog for the halftime show to fix my attitude. #ILLINI — Austin Jabs (@ajabs85) December 30, 2017

Illini 11 turnovers, 4 assists at half. That won't even win in the WAC. — Rodney (@KnuppelRodney) December 30, 2017

****

Illinois 23, Grand Canyon 22 — 3:52 left in 1st half

It really was only just a week ago that Illinois played its best half of basketball and went into halftime with a 20-point lead on Missouri. Grand Canyon is a good basketball team — but not as good as the Tigers — and the Illini are simply going to be lucky to have a halftime lead.

Things not working?

— Trent Frazier's line drive "floaters" that he's forcing from the middle of the paint

— Anyone on offense other than Leron Black (10 points)

— Getting out in transition (none of that with 0 points)

— Nine first half turnovers (so far)

****

Illinois 17, Grand Canyon 15 — 10:14 left in 1st half

Trent Frazier's energy is a good thing. Except when it's not. That would be the case this afternoon. His two dribble drives have been, in order, great and out of control. He also has two early turnovers.

Meanwhile, Leron Black just keeps making shots. The Illini redshirt junior forward has a game-high six points (tied with GCU's Oscar Frayer) and has scored in his typical ways. They wouldn't be considered the highest percentage opportunities with a 15-footer and a turnaround jumper from about 5 feet for two of his buckets, but they went in. In fact, they go in more often than not.

****

Illinois 4, Grand Canyon 4 — 15:21 left in 1st half

Leron Black has all four points for the Illini. It's been ... not a great start.

Pretty good crowd here at The Farm considering it's 7 degrees outside. Maybe the fans are just as excited about a 3 p.m. start as I am. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 30, 2017

An unfortunate sequence of events there for Te'Jon Lucas. Missed the layup after a great find from Leron Black and then committed a foul 90 feet from the Grand Canyon basket. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 30, 2017

Could be an interesting competition of "Who can get angrier/yell louder" between Brad Underwood and Dan Majerle. #Illini #Lopes — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 30, 2017

Leron Black has become a master of getting his 4-foot jumper to fall against a taller defender. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 30, 2017

****

Illinois vs. Grand Canyon — 3 p.m., BTN Plus

Today's starters ...

****

Illinois vs. Grand Canyon — 3 p.m., BTN Plus

Illinois' win against Missouri was a confidence builder on several fronts. One, the Illini picked up their first victory against a top 100 team this season (which doubled as a top 50 win as well). Two, after losing five games they could have won, the Illini found a way to win in a close game. Three, beating Missouri is always a good thing.

"When you’ve had five games prior where the last minute you’ve found a way to not get it done then stumble through again ... to get through those moments, there’s a certain level of confidence that I know we’ve gained," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "It wasn’t perfect, but it’s in the column it needs to be in and we’re not going to give it back."

The Illinois players shared similar thoughts.

Da'Monte Williams: "It definitely builds our confidence up to a high level to close out a game like that. For us, we know we can close out big games like those."

Trent Frazier: "I think that was a really good win for us. I think it helps us down the stretch when we actually play another game like that and there’s a lot of people and the game is closer and on the line."

****

Illinois vs. Grand Canyon — 3 p.m., BTN Plus

Brad Underwood was still pleased with the way Illinois played in beating Missouri six days after the fifth straight Braggin' Rights victory for the Illini.

"I thought we did some really, really positive things in our last game against Missouri," Underwood said. "The first half we were as dialed in as I’ve seen this group defensively. We were really good. We did some good things. We were flying around. I thought Mark Alstork’s on-ball defense was unbelievable. We did a great job of keeping the ball out of the post areas, and for the most part we limited some of those touches.

"We’ve still got to try to get a little better on the offensive end. We missed 12 layups, and obviously we missed some free throws that would have made it a little less interesting down the stretch. To find a way to win that and to play as well as we played in the first half was a tremendous amount of growth. That’s exciting."

****

Illinois vs. Grand Canyon — 3 p.m., BTN Plus

There was a bit of trash talk in the Finke household this week between Illinois redshirt junior forward Michael and future Grand Canyon guard Tim. The oldest Finke sibling didn't have to worry about his youngest brother showing up at State Farm Center rocking Antelopes gear, though.

Champaign Central is actually playing right now in the semifinals of the Centralia Holiday Tournament against Marist with a spot in the championship game against E.J. Liddell and Belleville West on the line. So that means most of the Finke family is actually a couple hours south of Champaign.

Michael had a directive for Tim, though, if the conflict wouldn't have happened.

"If somehow he's able to get here I told him he’s not allowed to wear any Grand Canyon stuff," Michael said Friday morning. "I’ll get him an orange sweatshirt to wear for the game."

****

Illinois vs. Grand Canyon — 3 p.m., BTN Plus

Two important pregame tweets. One perhaps a little more important than the other. Depends on what you follow more closely — jersey choices or recruiting.

With Aaron Jordan out just shy of 2 hours before tip getting some shots up, I can tell you that Illinois is going with white throwbacks today vs. Grand Canyon. Jersey enthusiasts everywhere rejoice. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 30, 2017

Normal West big man Francis Okoro has arrived at SFC. One of Illinois' top recruiting targets in the 2019 class. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 30, 2017

****

There will be some Illinois fans that brave the arctic conditions and make it to State Farm Center this afternoon. For those that don't, well, you've got the LIVE! Report to keep you updated on all things Illini basketball.

With an afternoon tipoff between Illinois and Grand Canyon (3 p.m.), that also means yours truly won't be rushed trying to complete game coverage while the game is actually still happening. More updates throughout the afternoon are the positive result, with today's game also not airing on TV. Hope you've got a BTN Plus subscription handy.

Today's game has the makings of a potentially interesting game for Illinois to wrap up its nonconference slate. Big Ten play resumes for the Illini on Wednesday at Minnesota, but they'll have to get through Grand Canyon first. The Antelopes — coached by former NBA guard "Thunder" Dan Majerle — are a feisty sort of team.

Finally eligible for the NCAA tournament after completing its transition to full D-I status, Grand Canyon will likely battle New Mexico State (wins against Illinois and a top 10 Miami team already) for the Western Athletic Conference title. The 'Lopes and Aggies are clearly the class of the WAC.

It's an experienced Grand Canyon team awaiting Illinois. The Illini will counter with their mostly young roster, but a group that's gaining experience daily and will be coming off their best win of the season. Taking down Missouri for a fifth straight Braggin' Rights title has given Illinois some momentum (more on that later).

With tipoff an hour away still, now's the time to catch up on all things Illinois basketball that appeared this week right here at IlliniHQ.com:

— Lineups, storylines and the beat writer's pick

— Illini Hall of Famer Jerry Colangelo just as important at Grand Canyon

— Chat recap: A dozen questions asked and answered on Illini hoops

— Braggin' Rights win extra special for Leron Black

In Frazier, Illini trust

CHAMPAIGN — The ball was right where Brad Underwood wanted it when Trent Frazier put up a three-pointer with four seconds to play against New Mexico State.

That shot didn't fall, and Illinois dropped a 74-69 game to the Aggies in Chicago. What that didn't do was change the way Underwood thought of or used Frazier.

The freshman point guard had the ball in his hands again in the final two minutes against Missouri as the Illini tried to hold on for a fifth straight Braggin' Rights victory in St. Louis. They did so with Frazier scoring seven of his career-high 22 points down the stretch.

"I thought all along he was going to be capable of having some big games this year," Underwood said. "He's just a gifted scorer. Every time the ball leaves his hand, there's a pretty good feeling as a coach that thing has a good chance to go in. ... He was a few missed layups away from really having an incredible night (against Missouri)."

Illinois (9-5) returns to action at 3 p.m. today at State Farm Center against Grand Canyon (10-4) in its final nonconference game. Frazier will likely split point guard duties with Te'Jon Lucas, but expect the 6-foot-1 lefty to again have the ball in his hands in big moments if needed.

To continue reading, click here. Then keep coming back to the LIVE! Report for updates throughout the day.