Notes: Rough start, strong finish for Frazier

CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier’s style of play straddles what can be a fine line between dominantly in control or approaching wildly out of it. It’s just who he is.

The first half of Saturday’s 62-58 win against Grand Canyon was more of the latter, but the 6-foot-1 freshman guard settled into more of the former in the final 20 minutes. Beyond knocking down a three-pointer late in the shot clock with just more than 2 minutes to play, Frazier also had assists on two other key Illini three-pointers.

“When the shot goes in, I like it,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood deadpanned. “That’s his game, and we need that to be honest. We need that bravado. I know there’s some shots he’s going to take that, yeah, I’ve got to live with.”

Frazier finished with 14 points against the Antelopes, his fifth straight game in double figures. That came after going 2 of 6 for five points in the first half.

“Trent’s performance in the first half was almost by script,” Underwood said. “Everybody’s been telling him how good he’s been for five days. It takes maturity to handle prosperity. It takes maturity to handle people telling you how great you are.”

Illinois worked on a specific ball screen action for Frazier based on how Grand Canyon was likely to help on it defensively.

“Four straight times he shot the ball in the first half, and the guy’s standing wide open in the corner,” Underwood said.

Frazier’s assist on Michael Finke’s second half three-pointer that gave Illinois a 54-51 lead with 5:39 to play — the Illini’s first since being up 23-22 with 5:19 left in the first half — was the opposite. Frazier could have gone for a layup, but he made the extra pass instead.

Underwood called it the play of the game.

“I say this all the time — good players make themselves better,” Underwood said. “Great players make their teammates better.”

★ ★ ★

Da’Monte Williams’ dagger three-pointer with 17 seconds remaining in the game didn’t surprise Underwood even though the freshman guard is shooting just 20.8 percent from beyond the arc this season.

“Da’Monte never ceases to amaze me,” Underwood said. “He shot the ball awfully well all week in practice. We made a basketball play, he got the clean look and knocked it down.”

★ ★ ★

Underwood remains impressed by what Williams has done through 15 games this season considering he missed all but three during his senior season at Peoria Manual after tearing his left ACL and undergoing season-ending surgery last December.

“I don’t know if his numbers indicate how important he is to us, but of all the guys, I’ve probably been as impressed with him because I know what it’s like to take that much time off,” Underwood said. “It’s crazy for a young guy to step in and be that successful, make a huge jump in what he’s facing every night in terms of talent and still be able to get it done.”

★ ★ ★

Saturday’s game was Williams’ second playing without the knee brace he wore early in the season.

“It feels great,” Williams said about his surgically-repaired knee. “I talked to (athletic trainer Paul Schmidt) and our doctor, and they s\aid if I feel great not wearing the knee brace then I don’t have to wear it.”

Underwood said the Illini legacy is as close to 100 percent as he’s been since arriving on campus.

“He had a couple dunks (Thursday) on drives that he hasn’t done,” Underwood said. “He wasn’t doing that in November. He’s getting closer to being healthy.”

★ ★ ★

Underwood has been able to scheme more with his offense the past two games and called it a “big step” for the Illini.

“When he’s able to scheme things out, it just makes it more fun for all of us,” Finke said. “We’re not just running our stationary spread offense. It’s calling different plays and trying to create different matchups with that and get us in different positions to score.”

★ ★ ★

Frazier’s 1 of 3 free throw shooting against Grand Canyon was a step back from the 10 of 11 mark he put up in Illinois’ Braggin’ Rights victory against Missouri. Perhaps not totally surprising, however, after the Illini coaches tweaked his routine.

“I was moving my body way too much, and my head wasn’t focusing on the rim,” Frazier said. “We changed it up and just decided to keep my eyes on the rim, dribble and just shoot the ball.”

★ ★ ★

What turned out to be two final games in the Centralia Holiday Tournament kept Champaign Central guard and Grand Canyon signee Tim Finke away from State Farm Center on Saturday.

“I needed him (Saturday),” Antelopes coach Dan Majerle said. “That would have been good.”

Majerle planned to make the two-hour trip south after his team’s loss to catch his highest-ranked recruit — ever — play.

“I went and watched him practice, and I knew right away he’s one of those kind of kids we like in our program — a guy who loves to be in the gym and will only get better,” Majerle said. “He can really score and can shoot it. We’re excited to get him.”

★ ★ ★

While Tim Finke faced off against one 2019 Illinois recruit in Belleville West’s E.J. Liddell in the championship game in Centralia, another was in attendance Saturday at State Farm Center. Fresh off earning Pekin Holiday Tournament MVP honors, Normal West big man Francis Okoro had a close-up view of the Illini victory.

Okoro, a four-star prospect per both Rivals and 247Sports, averaged 16.3 points and 9.8 rebounds to help lead the Wildcats to the tourney title. He put up 19 points and 14 rebounds in their championship game victory against Springfield Lanphier.

★ ★ ★

The Illinois coaching staff made a point of hammering home how good the Grand Canyon defense was against the dribble this week in practice. The Illini’s response? Start the game by dribbling into the teeth of the Antelopes’ defense anyway.

Illinois turned the ball over 20 times Saturday, the second-most turnovers of the season behind the 25 committed in a win against Austin Peay on Dec. 6.

“We’re one of the best defensive teams around,” Majerle said. “It’s the only way we’ve been able to win games and stay in games. Our shooting has been spotty all year long. I’m happy with how hard we played, and all of that really is our defense.”

★ ★ ★

Kipper Nichols played 11 minutes against Grand Canyon, which was on par with the playing time he’s received of late. The redshirt sophomore forward played just 10 minutes against both New Mexico State and Missouri.

And it’s not the foot injury that kept Nichols out against Longwood that’s keeping him from the more regular playing time he received the rest of the season.

“Other guys are playing better,” Underwood said. “You’ve got to earn those minutes. Kipper’s a guy that’s got to continue to grow and continue to make less mistakes. He’s got a tremendous amount to offer, but Leron (Black’s) been arguably as good as any front court player in the league. Michael’s, again, a guy I have a lot of confidence in because he can space and make shots.”

Underwood said he plans on sitting down for a talk with Nichols soon. He did something similar earlier in the season that led to a couple strong performances by the Cleveland native.

“He’s got another place that he can get to, but his teammates have to trust him, and I’m not quite sure that’s all there to be very honest,” Underwood said. “We need Kipper. Kipper can help us. Everybody goes through a little hiccup in the season. He’s in his place right now.”