Quick take: Illini find way to win another close game

What happened

Trent Frazier shared the “big moment” spotlight with Da’Monte Williams as Illinois finished strong enough to top Grand Canyon. The freshmen guards each hit critical three-pointers in the final 2 minutes as the Illini found a way to win in another close game.

What it means

Illinois is neither the team that steamrolled Missouri in the first half or the one that struggled against Grand Canyon in the first half. At least consistently. Something has to change for the Illini not to bounce back and forth between those extremes moving forward.

What’s next

Big Ten play … resumes. Illinois (10-5, 0-2) gets back to conference action Wednesday at Minnesota (12-3, 1-1) with a pair of losses from the early December start. It’s the start of a string of January road games, with the Gophers being the first of four in the next five games.