Change coming for Illini after loss?

MINNEAPOLIS — Brad Underwood made a few adjustments to his second-half starters Wednesday night against Minnesota, adding Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams to the Illinois backcourt alongside Mark Smith.

Anything to avoid duplicating what happened in the first half. That’s where the Illini combined ineffective offense with few defensive stops to fall behind 20 to the Gophers.

The lineup change was a conscious effort on Underwood’s part to try and get something different out of his team.

It mostly worked. Illinois pulled within four points midway through the second half and had it at a two-possession game at the final media timeout before Minnesota finished off a 77-67 victory at Williams Arena.

The change in second-half starters also appears to be a precursor of what’s to come for the Illini when they return to action Saturday against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.

“We’re not going to stick with the same group,” Underwood said. “That’s why I changed it at halftime. We’ve got to continue to grow.”

Illinois’ slow start was exactly what Underwood said earlier this week his team couldn’t afford. Not with Big Ten play resuming. Especially not on the road.

But Illinois fell into the same trap that’s snared it multiple times this season. The Illini made just one of their first 20 shots, while Minnesota pulled down nearly every rebound in the first half — a combination of the Illini misses and some of its own.

“Their intensity level at the start of the game was at a place that ours wasn’t even close to,” Underwood said. “That in itself was the ballgame.”

Still, Illinois fought back in the second half. Leron Black scored all of his team-high 14 points after halftime. Trent Frazier did the bulk of his scoring in the second half, too, finishing with 12.

That level of play, however, is what Frazier said the Illini needed at the beginning of the game.

“We weren’t mentally prepared for (Minnesota),” the freshman guard said. “They took the first punch, and we didn’t fight back in the first half. Coming on the road, you’re not going to win games like that. That was very unacceptable on our part.

“Once we saw that scoreboard, we couldn’t let that happen. It’s sad we realized what we could do in the second half. We’ve just got to put two full halves together and compete.”

Underwood detailed a number of mistakes his team made in the final 4 minutes that he felt ultimately cost Illinois the game. Two consecutive fouls called on Mark Alstork trying to take charges at midcourt didn’t help. Then came a turnover, not boxing out on a free throw and giving up an offensive rebound late in the shot clock that turned into a Minnesota three-pointer.

Mistakes that didn’t help Illinois in its quest to redeem itself from a slow start. Mistakes Underwood might try to lessen with a lineup change.

“We made mistakes that you can’t make,” Underwood said. “We’re going to change that.”