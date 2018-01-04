Eboigbodin shines in breakout performance

MINNEAPOLIS — Leron Black was on the bench early with two fouls after not having much luck anyway scoring against Minnesota’s Reggie Lynch. Michael Finke’s shooting struggles stuck with him throughout the game.

With the Gophers boasting two dominant frontcourt players in Lynch and double-double machine Jordan Murphy, Illinois was on the precipice of totally losing control of Wednesday night’s game.

Enter Greg Eboigbodin.

The Illinois freshman had a couple of early turnovers, failing to secure the ball as he rolled to the basket. His slow start mirrored Illinois’ as a team.

"I was a little bit shaky,” Eboigbodin said. “Coach just told me to be confident with the ball.”

That’s exactly what the 6-foot-9 forward was the rest of the first half, actually leading the Illini in scoring with eight points at the break. He’d add another point in the second half at the free throw line, the nine points matching his season total before facing the Gophers.

It’s what Illinois coach Brad Underwood has seen from the Benin City, Nigeria, native the last couple weeks in practice.

“He’s just figuring out how to get comfortable in the moment and in the game,” Underwood said. “Once he did that, he was pretty effective.”

Eboigbodin was also effective finishing above the rim. It’s the directive handed to him by the Illinois coaching staff. Dunk everything.

“I’ve been working really hard on those pick-and-rolls and rolling all the way to the basket and trying to dunk everything,” Eboigbodin said. “It translates to the game. You cannot go up soft, so try to dunk everything. It really worked out for me.”

Freshman guard Trent Frazier worked the pick-and-roll game with Eboigbodin. Eboigodin rolled. Frazier rewarded.

“All we told him to do was roll hard to the rim because their big was playing on us,” Frazier said. “We need that. We’ve been looking for size. He’s been struggling — still getting used to the system — but (Wednesday night) was really big for him. He finished above the rim, and he tried to dunk on two people. I was really impressed by that.”

Eboigbodin played a career-high 15 minutes against Minnesota. His nine points were also clearly a career high, and he matched his best rebounding output of the season with three.

It’s still a learning process for Eboigbodin, who was a soccer player before he moved to the United States and played high school basketball at University of Detroit Jesuit.

"Everything for Greg is kind of a first-time deal,” Underwood said. “He’s a guy that’s still learning every day.”

And Illinois will continue to learn out how to best utilize Eboigbodin’s athleticism.

“We’re not a very athletic team, and (Eboigbodin and Frazier) give us a sense of athleticism,” Underwood said. “You can see (Eboigbodin) can play above the rim and why we like his athleticism. He’s the fastest guy on our team.”

***

Minnesota opened up a serious rebounding advantage in the first half Wednesday night. Illinois cut into that margin in the second half, with freshman guard Da’Monte Williams leading the team with eight boards.

“I knew our bigs would have their hands full with the two bigs Minnesota had,” Williams said. “I know coach wanted us to rebound. The key thing for us was the guards to rebound.”

***

Williams finished with a pair of offensive rebounds. One was on a flying tip-in putback — a play he’s made multiple times this season.

It was simply part of his all-around solid performance against the Gophers. Williams finished with six points, four steals and three assists to go with his eight rebounds.

“I’ve said this many times. He’s a guy I trust,” Underwood said. “He does everything well. He’s pretty much a stat sheet stuffer, and there’s tremendous value in that.”

Williams’ teammates see and appreciate that, too.

“He’s a competitive player,” Frazier said. “He does all the little things like rebounding, diving on the floor (and) communicating. He doesn’t try to play hero ball or anything. He just does what the coaches tell him to do. He goes out there and plays hard. That’s what I like about him.”

***

Black’s early foul trouble changed the dynamic of Illinois’ offense. The Illini made a point to get him the ball early. Without him, Underwood wasn’t pleased with how three-point dependent his team became.

“You can’t come on the road and win and shoot 28 threes,” Underwood said. “In comparison, we play Missouri and shoot (14). You can’t do that. Leron’s a big part of us being able to score the ball in the paint.”

**

Underwood wasn’t overly thrilled with Illinois’ offense in general.

“It’s getting frustrating when we run really good offense in practice, and then we get in a game and our guys just lose all concepts and everybody thinks that every time they touch it they need to do their deal,” he said. “It doesn’t work that way.”