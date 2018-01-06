LIVE! Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Illinois ultimately didn't avoid a slow start Saturday at Michigan. It just took until the second half to kick in.

Leading at halftime, Illinois suffered turnover trouble in the second half that, coupled with a better Michigan offensive showing, saw the Wolverines put together a 79-69 victory with six players in double figures.

Kipper Nichols led the Illini with a game-high 17 points. Be sure to check out Sunday's News-Gazette and right here at IlliniHQ.com for more from the game.

****

Michigan 68, Illinois 57 — 3:49 left in 2nd half

This might seem awfully familiar (see last post), but the second half has been defined by two things — Illinois turnovers and Michigan dunks and layups. The Illini have 17 turnovers for the game (eight this half), and the Wolverines have scored 17 points off them. The fact Illinois is 3 of 12 from three-point range and hasn't made one of its four shots from deep in the second half isn't helping the Illini offensively.

****

Michigan 51, Illinois 44 — 11:31 left in 2nd half

The Wolverines have doubled the Illini up through the first 9 1/2 minutes of the second half. The culprit? Five Illinois turnovers this half coupled with Michigan shooting 64 percent from the field, which his easy to do when several of those looks are layups or dunks.

The Illini seem to have traded one bad start to a half for another. This one got off to a less than promising start when Mark Smith threw the ball away on each of Illinois' first two possessions. Not ideal.

****

Illinois 34, Illinois 31 — Halftime

Illinois avoided the slow start that has been a persistent issue this season. In fact, the Illini led for a good portion of the first half. Brad Underwood also proved that it really doesn't matter who starts for him. He has played 10 guys, and nine of them have played between 8 and 13 minutes. Only Greg Eboigbodin (two blocked shots) has played fewer minutes with 5.

Avoiding a second half letdown out of the break will now be Illinois' challenge. Several times this season they've had to come out strong at halftime or risk getting blown out. Now the Illini will have to find different motivation.

To social media!

Good 1st half for the Illini. I'd take that start every game. Now make a few halftime adjustments and win the game. Refs with alot of ticky tack fouls on both sides — Brian Trumpinski (@trumpy20) January 6, 2018

Would like to see them avoid the big run against, but up 3 on the road at half is way more good than bad. Nice start, Illini. — Justin Striebel (@jstriebel22) January 6, 2018

Mark Smith scored eight points on 3-of-4 shooting in the first half vs. Michigan, one of his best scoring halves of the season.

14 vs. DePaul (1st)

13 at UNLV (2nd)

10 vs. Augustana (1st)

9 vs. UT Martin (1st)

8 at Michigan (1st)

8 vs. Missouri (1st) — Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) January 6, 2018

****

Illinois 21, Michigan 13 — 7:30 left in 1st half

Kipper Nichols? Six points, including a dunk off an Aaron Jordan alley oop. Mark Smith? Eight points, including a pair of corner three-pointers. Neither had been too successful on the offensive end of late. Nichols had, honestly, barely been playing. Both have been important to a better start for Illinois and the first half lead on the road. Greg Eboigbodin, too. He's now got two blocks.

****

Illinois 13, Michigan 9 — 11:58 left in 1st half

Illinois is pressuring Michigan defensively and really frustrating the Wolverines. What the Illini need to do is get a couple more buckets to fall in support of Mark Smith, who already has 8 points. The most notable stat so far, though, is Illinois' three blocked shots — one each from Greg Eboigbodin, Da'Monte Williams and Mark Alstork.

****

Illinois 8, Michigan 5 — 15:59 left in 1st half

Maybe all Greg Eboigbodin needed was the confidence of a good performance like he had Wednesday night at Minnesota. His presence in the paint — as a rebounder, rim protector, rim runner, etc. — can help Illinois. He still has awkward moments and can be prone to a turnover or two, but he fills a role no one else on the Illini really can.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman beat Greg Eboigbodin off the dribble (not a great matchup) but could not escape Ebo's long-armed block from behind. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 6, 2018

****

Illinois at Michigan — 11 a.m., BTN

Brad Underwood said today's starting lineup wouldn't look like the usual group. It doesn't, but the change was fairly minor in terms of number of differences. But that one — Trent Frazier for Te'Jon Lucas at the point — could be fairly major if Frazier gives the Illini offense the spark it's been missing at the start of games.

Michigan is going with a change at point, too. Zavier Simpson is back in the starting lineup in place of Eli Brooks. He's joined by Charles Matthews, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, Duncan Robinson and Moe Wagner.

****

Illinois at Michigan — 11 a.m., BTN

Illinois' struggles are more offensive than defensive according to Brad Underwood and have had a tendency to crop up much more often in games. The Illini will run what Underwood calls "great offense" during practice. During the game? Nothing nearly as fluid. More of a panic mode at times.

"We broke down every offensive possession and every defensive possession since (Wednesday's loss at Minnesota)," Underwood said. "We’ve got to get better flow and better ball movement. We’ve got to do a much better job of playing deeper into the clock when we’re in the halfcourt.

"We’re taking too many shots with 12 to 22 seconds on the shot clock. Almost every one of those led to one of Minnesota’s transition baskets."

****

Illinois at Michigan — 11 a.m., BTN

The impetus for a possible lineup change for Illinois today (it's likely, but until it actually happens can only exist hypothetically) came at the start of the second half against Minnesota. Brad Underwood has typically come out of halftime with the same group that started the first half. He didn't against the Golden Gophers, inserting Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams in place of Te'Jon Lucas and Mark Alstork.

"I thought the lineup change didn’t have as much to do with any one individual getting off to a tough start or not playing well," Underwood said. "I thought it was more reactionary for me in terms of the moment of the game and guys that kind of had the hot hand.

"The changes aren’t as much about the personnel. I made substitutions really quick the other night. I thought Trent gave us a spark coming in and Da’Monte gave us a spark coming in. The ball has been moving better with those guys in the lineup."

****

Illinois at Michigan — 11 a.m., BTN

Two days removed from Wednesday's 10-point loss at Minnesota, Illinois coach Brad Underwood hadn't had much change of opinion. Bad start, fighting finish for the Illini.

"The first 10-12 minutes of that game were literally just a good old fashioned whooping," Underwood said. "It was men against boys early. The 1 for 19 start only magnified really the issue. I’m really proud of our guys. We fought back. We gave ourselves a chance.

"I liked our fight in coming back. Nineteen offensive rebounds enabled us to stay in the game in an extremely poor shooting night. It was a tough start. You can’t spot yourself a 20-point deficit on the road against a quality opponent and expect to win."

Illinois out on the court going through warmups at the Crisler Center. #Illini wearing orange alternates on the road today. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 6, 2018

Michigan is wearing its home whites today. Thought, as a throwback, the Wolverines might have gone the practice jersey route. Worked last time against the #Illini. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 6, 2018

****

Another Saturday, another LIVE! Report on the road. In fact, I never left the road. With Illinois staying in Minneapolis on Thursday and into Friday before leaving for Ann Arbor, there was going to be no one in Champaign to talk to in advance of today's game against Michigan.

So I beat the ridiculous lake effect snow that hammered northeast Indiana and southwest Michigan and continued my travels from Minnesota to Michigan, too. Suffice it to say, it was a different kind of travel than the Illini's.

Practice in Minnesota



Now heading to Michigan in style #ILLINI pic.twitter.com/1smDdPJ5nZ — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 5, 2018

Not going home following Wednesday's loss at Minnesota gave Illinois time to just focus on itself for two days. Try out a few different lineup combinations. Figure out how to avoid another slow start, another early deficit and another needed comeback attempt.

The last time the Illini were in the Crisler Center, Michigan led by 10 at halftime and then blitzed Illinois to start the second half. The Wolverines won, with the score at the end of the game not indicative of how not close it was. Then Michigan crushed Illinois in the first half in the Big Ten tournament for another win. Add in the Wolverines' NCAA tournament victory against Brad Underwood's Oklahoma State team, and there's plenty of reasons — for all involved — to get a win today.

But will Illinois actually get the win? That's the question. Underwood has hinted at a starting lineup change. Will it be enough to change the way the game starts? How will it affect what the Illini get from their bench?

We're an hour away from finding out. Until then, get caught up on all things Illinois basketball here at IlliniHQ.com this week ...

— Lineups, storylines and the beat writer's pick

— Smith another option to run the Illini offense

— Extended road trip for the Illini this week

— How Illinois graded out against Minnesota

— Postgame video from Minneapolis with Trent Frazier, Greg Eboigbodin and Da'Monte Williams

— And more video from Brad Underwood

— Breakout performance by Eboigbodin against the Gophers

— Recap from Wednesday's loss

Then more is coming with the LIVE! Report throughout the afternoon. Stay tuned!