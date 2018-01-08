Bob's final AP Top 25 Poll: Roll Tide

College football writer and AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen of The News-Gazette checks in with his final ballot from the 2017 season after Monday night's national championship game saw Alabama rally to defeat Georgia 26-23 in overtime.

TEAM. PREV.

1. Alabama 5



2. Georgia 3



3. Oklahoma 2



4. Ohio State 4



5. Central Florida 7



6. Wisconsin 6



7. Clemson 1



8. Penn State 9



9. TCU 14



10. Notre Dame 17



11. Michigan State 18



12. Auburn 10



13. Southern Cal 8



14. Oklahoma State 21



15. Miami 11



16. Washington 12



17. Northwestern 20



18. NC STATE 24



19. Mississippi State NR



20. South Florida NR



21. Boise State 25



22. LSU 16



23. Virginia Tech 19



24. Stanford 15



25. Florida Atlantic NR



















