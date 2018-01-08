Illini hand out two more offers

CHAMPAIGN — Two scholarships remain for Illinois to fill out its 2018 recruiting class alongside five-star point guard Ayo Dosunmu.

The Illini’s priorities are clear. They’ve targeted an athletic big man and should find out this month whether three-star center Flo Thamba will pick Illinois rather than the likes of Baylor, Nebraska and Virginia Tech.

Another wing is also on Illinois’ wish list. The Illini targeted another Monday, per Rivals.com’s Corey Evans, with an offer to former East Chicago (Ind.) Central standout Jermaine Couisnard.

The 6-foot-4 guard is currently spending a prep school year at Montverde Academy (Fla.) Center for Basketball Development.

Couisnard is a three-star prospect in the Class of 2018 and has ties to the Mac Irvin Fire program. Also holding offers from South Carolina, Bradley, New Mexico State, DePaul, Morehead State and New Orleans, Couisnard averaged 29.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists during his senior year at East Chicago Central.

Along with Couisnard, Illinois has also targeted a few other wings in the 2018 class. In that group are Woodstock (Conn.) Acadmey’s Luis Rodriguez Culver City (Calif.) High School’s Tevian Jones and Oak Hill (Va.) Academy’s Maurice Calloo.

And in the Class of 2020, Illinois added to its recruiting board by offering Jabri Abdur-Rahim on Sunday, per a report from Evans.

Abdur-Rahim, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing is ranked as high as No. 8 and as a five-star prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN. He’s a four-star recruit per both Rivals (No. 37) and 247Sports (No. 31).

Abdur-Rahim is the son of former NBA All-Star Shareef Abdur-Rahim. The younger Abdur-Rahim attends Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, N.J., and is currently averaging 15.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the 7-0 Pirates. Abdur-Rahim played last spring and summer on the Under Armor circuit for Team Rio and averaged 9.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the U16 squad. His Illinois offer was his 22nd, and he holds other offers from the likes of Kansas, Arizona, Michigan State, California (his father’s alma mater), Ohio State, Florida and Michigan.

Abdur-Rahim is one of two wings targeted by Illinois in the Class of 2020. The Illini offered the other — Las Vegas Liberty’s five-star Julian Strawther — in late December.